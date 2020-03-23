The novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has inspired many prayers for a positive outcome.
However, the steady increase in positive tests in Iowa over the last few weeks has led to Gov. Kim Reynolds to issue a public health emergency, where any gathering of 10 or more people was effectively barred until March 31 or whenever the threat has abated. Church services were cancelled until further notice as a result.
But some church leaders have figured out ways to cater to their parishioners’ spiritual needs without potentially endangering their health.
For instance, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School has been showing daily videos through its Facebook page as well as other methods of communication. Hannah Hilgenkamp, director of communications at St. Paul’s, said the staff notified the congregation as soon as the governor issued her proclamation on Tuesday.
“We have multiple outlets to reach people,” Hilgenkamp said. “We have a weekly email that gets sent out to everyone and then we have our Facebook page… but not everyone has Facebook, so we created an extra page in our website, so that people can get out daily online content.”
New videos are posted to Facebook and at stpaulswaverly.org/live at 4:30 p.m. weekdays. The posts started with the Tuesday Family Lenten Devotion with Deb Bachman. The Rev. Arthur Bergren gives the Holden Evening Prayer on Wednesdays. Thursdays has school principal Kris Meyer gives a school devotional, Fridays, Bergren delivers another prayer, while Monday has director of music ministry Nick Klemetson performing.
On Sundays, the church streams the 9 a.m. Sunday service via its YouTube channel with Bergren preaching and Klemetson on the piano. It is also simulcast on KWAY Radio Y99.3 FM.
Church Director of Administration Ron Zelle said the response to the measures within the congregation has been “overwhelmingly excellent.”
“We have had parishioners commenting, calling, emailing, appreciative of our daily content that we’ve been putting out since Tuesday, which was our first broadcast,” Zelle said. “We’ve had numerous comments thanking us, appreciative of the people putting in the effort and work.
“We’ve received very good feedback at this point in time, very supportive of our efforts.”
Meanwhile, at St. Mary Catholic Church, the Rev. David Ambrosy said the staff there has been handing the emergency as well as possible.
“There isn’t much we can do until the ban (on gatherings more than 10 people) is lifted,” Ambrosy said. “Schools are shut down for probably four weeks, until April 13. Church services are postponed at this time, we don’t know when we’ll be able to (hold services) once again.
“I’m just encouraging people to stay at home and pray.”
However, for local Catholics who want to have a structured worship time can turn to the Archdiocese of Dubuque for televised Masses and rosaries by the Most Rev. Michael Jackels, the archbishop, through its website, dbqarch.org.
Ambrosy said Jackels had encouraged the local priests to advise their flocks to tune in to those streamed rituals.
Zelle, at St. Paul’s, said so far, none of that church’s members have asked for personal pastoral visits, but there is a list of volunteers available for those who are self-isolating totally to get groceries and other necessities during the outbreak.
“We have instituted that as an opportunity for members in the community to contact us to help out,” he said. “We are limited. We are trying our best with social distancing and limit our contact with our members.”
He added the church council has made a challenge to make three or more personal phone calls to other members to check up on their welfare. Bergren included that in his sermon on Sunday.
When this is all over, representatives at both churches believe the ordeal will make the community stronger.
“We have staff and people who are working (at St. Paul’s) tirelessly, even on Spring Break to start looking at how do we offer opportunities for our children… for our members, what that will look like,” Zelle said. “I think this crisis will bring the best out of our members. In this time of struggle, we can look for a lot of positives with the thought of turning the lemons into lemonade and move forward in a time of crisis.”
Ambrosy, at St. Mary, hoped people will come together to support and pray for each other through the ordeal.
“We should recognize that we’re a worldwide community and worldwide family,” Ambrosy said. “People will realize that we’ll be connected with people around the world better by this set of circumstances. Their events will affect us, as well.”