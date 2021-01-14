A graphic from Fayette County Public Health dispels a point of confusion, after Centers for Disease Control began suggesting the vaccine would also be available to ages 65-74 in round 1B, but this was NOT recommended by Iowa's Infectious Disease Advisory Council, the state pass-through group for federal rollout recommendations. Unless they have a "co-morbidity" or other serious health condition which is one of the population groups in phase 1B, folks 65-74 will not receive special priority, but must wait until ages 75 and up have been vaccinated.