INDEPENDENCE – Due to the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID19), the Independence City Council took special precautions with their regular meeting on Monday, March 23.
The public was locked out of the room and invited to watch via YouTube, Indytel cable channel 25, and to participate digitally by texting and emailing City Manager Al Roder during the meeting. The Bulletin Journal was not able to provide a Facebook Live session, but instead directed citizens to the alternatives provided by the city.
In addition to the public not physically present, Mayor Bonita Davis stayed home and Mayor Pro Tem Bob Hill (at-large council member) led the meeting. Council Members Jen Callahan (Ward 2), Mike Hayward (Ward 1), and John Kurtz (at-large) all attended telephonically. The city attorney was also not present. Fire Chief Dick Newton sat in the back of the room and provided camera and audio support.
Despite the new arrangement, the council was able to proceed with the meeting.
COVID-19 Policies
The council adopted an infectious disease action plan. The stated goals are “To protect City employees and citizens. To establish a consistent approach to an infectious disease which is potentially impactful to the quality and timeliness of City services. To provide a way to disseminate information to City employees and answer questions or concerns.”
The document will be updated should legislation be enacted or other information becomes available from the CDC or the state/county public health departments.
Many of the updates were in response to federal legislation impacting the Family Medical Leave Act. The city also updated a work-from-home request form and is having staff split work schedules. In other cases, workers are using social distancing procedures (e.g., driving in separate vehicles) during their workday.
The policy also suspended travel and in-person meetings, unless approved by the city manager.
Street Project
The council approved proceeding with the 2020 Pavement Rehabilitation Project. The $590,863.75 project was awarded to Aspro, Inc. of Waterloo. The project will impact seven street segments with a “Crack and Seat and Asphaltic Cement Concrete (ACC) overlay of existing Portland Cement Concrete (PCC) Pavement.” Roadways include:
- Bland Boulevard SW from approximately 6th Avenue SW to Liberty Trail
- 2nd Street SW from approximately 4th Avenue SW to 6th Avenue SW
- 12th Street NE from approximately 5th Avenue NE to 1st Avenue NE
- 4th Avenue NW from approximately 1st Street W to 3rd Street NW
- 3rd Street NW from approximately 4th Avenue NW to 6th Avenue NW
- 3rd Street SE from approximately 7th Avenue SE to 5th Avenue SE
- 8th Avenue NE from approximately 11th Street NE to 12th Street NE
Other Council Business
- The council approved 6-1 the second reading of a speed camera ordinance and associated automated traffic enforcement fines. Hanna cast the dissenting vote. The ordinance will allow for an automated speed camera on 1st Street W near East and West elementary schools. In addition, it allows for a mobile camera to be used. While she approves of the one camera by the schools, Hanna has previously expressed her stance against a mobile unit.
- No Wipes Down the Pipes. The council reminded the public about not tossing cleaning wipes down the toilet, even if they claim to be “flushable.” Hanna shared a catchphrase: Only three Ps can go down the sewer drain — Poo, Pee, and Puke. Some add toilet Paper to the list.
- Open burning time was discussed at the council meeting and the city later officially announced it is allowing for open burning April 3-12, 2020, as long as the weather cooperates. All restrictions will be observed, meaning only the burning of leaves and yard waste from a resident’s own property during daylight. No “backyard burning” shall be done on public sidewalks, curbs, or streets. Fires should be monitored at all times.
- A public hearing date for the approval of the Fiscal Year 2020 Budget Amendment and Budget Transactions was set for Monday, April 27, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers.
The public is encouraged to participate in council meetings by using one of the following methods:
1. City of Independence YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgP0Jd3JlI1RzO-LDxqLNsQ
2. Email comments/questions to citymgr@indytel.com
3. Text a message to 319-332-9016
Meetings are also live streamed on the Indytel Local Government Access Channel (25).