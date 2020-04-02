Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Due to the COVID-19 and recommendations from the CDC, playground use is NOT encouraged.

The City of Waverly staff is not sanitizing playground equipment at this time.

If using the playground, please:

• Practice SOCIAL DISTANCING — keep 6 feet between individuals.

• Congregate in groups of 10 people or less.

• Wash hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds.

• Can’t wash? Use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

All City Parks, The Rail Trail, and The Dog Park will be open as normal. However, public restrooms will remain closed.

For updates visit www.waverlyia.com or call 319-352-6263.