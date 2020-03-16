In response to updated recommendations from the CDC and the Governor's office, The City is announcing the following steps to begin on Tuesday, March 17th, 2020 and remain in place until further notice:
Building permit and inspection services will be suspended until further notice.
Parks & Rec:
- All Independence Parks & Rec programs are cancelled until further notice, including dodgeball, bags league, wiffleball, TKD, ROCFIT, AM Aerobics, and Boot Camp.
- All rentals at the Falcon Civic Center and River's Edge are cancelled
- Falcon Civic Center and River's Edge will be closed to the public, including members and key fob holders
- City staff at all locations will be available via published phone numbers for questions
Water/Waste Water:
- Exposure to employees from wastewater and collection system, especially our lab tech who sets up daily samples is very high. We need to make sure PPE is used
- Concern for paper towels and baby wipes being flushed down toilets, plugging sanitary sewer system
- Water system is fine as all water is disinfected with chlorine before being pumped into the distribution system
- Limit staff exposure to 2 people in any given area. 2 people are required for most safety sensitive activities at the plant. Looking a possible split shifts at this time.
- Mandate no shared electronic equipment or phones to reduce transfer of virus
- Water meter and module installation has been suspended until further notice
City Hall is asking for people to utilize our website for any services possible.
Police and Fire will continue to serve the community in all public safety capacities, however, there will be no training drills or public service activities until further notice.
Streets and parks employees will continue to conduct those operations that they are able to outside and away from people.
All non-essential meetings, training and activities are suspended until further notice
The City will be re-evaluating all responses on a weekly basis
Coronavirus FAQ from the Independence Public Library
Where can I get accurate information about the Coronavirus? The library has compiled a guide of links to reputable health information about COVID-19 that can be accessed here: http://www.independenceia.org/533/Coronavirus. Another way to get to this information is to go to library's website, www.independenceia.org/library and click on Coronavirus under News Flash.
Is the library closing? Following the closure of Iowa’s K-12 schools, the library will close effective March 17 through March 31, to be reassessed as we get closer to April. Library programming and community room usage will also be suspended through that date.
What library services will be available? Reservation/Pick Up of books, DVDs, audiobooks Beginning on Wednesday, March 18, the library will begin to make materials available on a reservation/pick-up basis. The library will accept online holds of materials (books, DVDs, audiobooks) as well as materials requested over the phone. Details will be posted on the library’s website and Facebook.
Return of books, DVDs, audiobooks You are always welcome to return materials at our drive-up book and AV drop. This is located on the west side of the library building.
Online Services Use your Library Card: Online Catalog – search IPL’s collection, reserve and renew materials BRIDGES - downloadable books, ebooks, magazines, and movies Use a password. Call the library 319-334-2470 or email iplcirculation@gmail.com if you don’t know the password for the following resources: Brainfuse - employment and veterans services Chilton (scroll to click on Chilton button) - repair, maintenance, and service info for vehicles Credo – a wide variety of reference information plus images, audio files, and videos Gale - Books and Authors, Health and Wellness, Home Improvement, & much more Transparent Language – language learning tool
Social Media The library’s Facebook and Instagram pages will be kept up-to-date throughout the library’s closure.
Wireless Printing Services Beginning on Wednesday, March 18, the library also anticipates availability of PrinterOn, which provides the ability to print wirelessly, even from a remote location.
The materials I have checked out of the library are due soon. Will I have to pay fines if I don’t get them back? The library has moved all due dates from March 16 and later to April 15. As that date gets closer, the library will reassess whether or not it is necessary to delay due dates further. You will also be able to return books via the materials drop on the west side of the library building.
I got a message that my card has expired. What do I do? The library is extending patron card expiration dates of those expiring now through May to June 1. There is also a 30-day grace period, so that gives patrons until July 1 to get to the library to renew their card.
Do you have more questions? Contact us and we will get back to you as soon as we can. Our contact information is below:
www.independenceia.org/library
319-334-2470