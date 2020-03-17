Effective March 17 the following public buildings will be closed at the end of business day to the public until further notice. The city is currently working with staff to ensure we are able to keep city services functioning.
• Waverly Public Library
• Waverly City Hall
• Waverly Public Services
The following facility will have limited access to the public. Communication is recommended by phone.
• Waverly Police Department: For non-emergencies please dial 319-352-5400 Ext 3. For emergencies, please dial 9-1-1
The following facilities are currently open or will open as scheduled. Social distancing will be practiced. Any changes will be communicated as soon as possible through our normal media outlet.
• City Golf Course: The City course will remain open at this time. Please note the Country Club operates separate from the City. Please check with them on their service and hours.
• Waverly Recycling Center: The recycling center will remain open at this time. Staff will be available to only answer questions and operate necessary machinery. They will not assist with removing or unloading items.
• Yard Waste Site: The site will open as scheduled on March 30.
If you have any questions, please contact City Hall at 319-352-5772.
The City of Waverly will continue taking guidance from the Bremer County Public Health Department, the Iowa Public Health Department, the CDC and the WHO.
Please See Full Press Release from Gov. Kim Reynolds at the following link:
https://governor.iowa.gov/press-release/gov-reynolds-issues-a-state-of-public-health-disaster-emergency