Special Collection Week for the pickup of large / bulky items begins Monday, April 27.
The disposal fee(s) for these items, such as tires, appliances, furniture, carpeting, lawn mower, etc., must be paid in advance by mail or placed in the drop box at City Hall’s east entrance as we are closed to the public at this time. Please call ahead for prices at the numbers listed below.
Also, yard waste will be picked up from your curb during the two weeks of April 27–May 8. Yard/garden waste must be in biodegradable bags and sticks are to be tied in bundles that are no longer than 4 feet and no more than 1½ feet in diameter. Have yard waste bags and/or bundled sticks out on your garbage day. There is no charge for collection of yard waste.
NOTE: The Yard Waste Site is currently closed by order of the Governor until further notice.
For more details, visit Public Works on the City of Waverly’s website at www.waverlyia.com, call either 352-9065 or 352-6247. Details are also available in our Spring newsletter.