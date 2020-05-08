It could prove to be a chilly start for the camping season at the Oelwein City Park Campground, but Parks Superintendent Josh Johnson says it will be prepared regardless of the weather.
The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Watch for Friday night and Saturday.
Johnson said after hearing Gov. Kim Reynolds’ latest proclamation, he and city officials are opening the campgrounds on Saturday, May 9, and some restrictions will apply.
“Campground hosts Randy and Cheri Routt will be moving on site on Friday and will be ready to welcome campers on opening day Saturday,” Johnson said. “We will be turning on the water and electricity Friday, but the shower house will remain closed at this time and no tents will be allowed.”
Johnson said it’s important for the safety of all campers and staff that special guidelines are followed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in order to allow the camping season to begin. There are roughly 50 campsites in City Park and visitors will only be allowed to use every-other parking pad. In this way, social distancing is being promoted, he said. Campers will be given a handout when they check in with the hosts.
Information in the handout includes special restrictions of one self-contained unit per every other site, no tents, no guests allowed, no more than six occupants per campsite, unless immediate family is larger than six. The areas will be monitored to ensure there are no groups larger than 10 gathering at one time.
Johnson said the dump station is available to campers staying at the campground. The fee schedule is the same as last year, with no reservations. The fee scheduled and other information can be found on the parks webpage at Oelwein.fun.
He asks that campers adhere to the special restrictions so that the park can remain a viable option for recreation.