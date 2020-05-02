INDEPENDENCE – With Gov. Kim Reynolds relaxing some of the restrictions in Buchanan County, we will be revising our status for city buildings.
These schedules are subject to change as we learn more about the effects of relaxing existing restrictions on our operations. We appreciate your patience and understanding during the COVID-19 event.
City Hall
We will return to alternating shifts with the city clerk and deputy clerk beginning Monday, May 4. The office will be open to the public by appointment only through May 15. We are asking anyone coming to City Hall to call ahead at 319-334-2780.
City Council
The city council will continue to meet virtually through May 15, when we will reassess.
Fire Department
The Independence Fire Department facility will remain closed to the public. Department drills and meetings will NOT be held through the month of May.
Building Inspections
Inspections will continue by appointment only. Permits will be accepted and issued, preferable by email or postal service. We are asking people who need permits or inspections to call ahead at 319-327-7652.
Streets
This department will continue social distancing practices and sanitation of all buildings and equipment daily. No more than two employees per vehicle, one when possible.
Parks
Parks will maintain closed status on playground equipment until the governor removes restrictions. Staff will practice social distancing and sanitation as they have been. No more than two employees per vehicle.
Recreation
Rec programs are taking registrations in hopes of a summer rec program, but no programs will begin until the governor removes restrictions. If we are not able to hold programs, all registrations will be refunded. Falcon Civic Center and River’s Edge are open with occupancy restrictions in place. Daily sanitation and social distancing will be enforced.
Library
Curbside pickup will resume on May 5. Facility operations will remain closed until the library determines it is safe to open. The library director will keep us informed concerning their operations.
Utilities
Split shifts will continue through May 15. No in-home services will be conducted through the month of May; emergency service calls only. Social distancing and sanitation practices continue. No more than two employees to a vehicle, one where possible.
Police
The police department will continue split shifts for administrative staff through May 15. All other operations will continue as they are.
Airport
The airport will continue operations as they are currently with social distancing and sanitation practices continuing.