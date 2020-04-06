Clarice E. Paulsen, 95, of Waverly, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo, Iowa.
Clarice Elma Paulsen was born on July 16, 1924, the daughter of Miles Barr and Elma (Patterson) Williams in Shell Rock. She graduated from Shell Rock High School. She then worked at Northwestern Bell in Waverly. On May 30, 1944, she was united in marriage to Murvin R. Paulsen at the Methodist Parsonage in Alexandria, Louisiana. Following Murvin’s discharge form the service, the couple lived on a dairy farm 6 miles south of Plainfield. Clarice also worked for two years at the Plainfield Telephone Company. In 1979, they retired and moved into Waverly. Clarice became a resident of the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in 2012.
Survivors are her daughter, Carolyn (Gary) Kielman of Waverly; two sons, Ronald (Susan) Paulsen, of Waverly, and Edward (Diane) Paulsen, of Plainfield; nine grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren and six step-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Murvin on February 8, 2002; sister, Kathryn Thompson; and four brothers, Patterson, Duane, Merrill and Rex Williams.
Due to state and federal restrictions on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public service at this time. Private graveside services will be held at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. There will be a Celebration of Clarice’s life at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the Cedar Valley Hospice and online condolences for Clarice may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.