INDEPENDENCE – The dates for the Independence graduation and prom printed in the Wednesday, April 29, issue of the Bulletin Journal regarding the impact of COVID-19 on the class of 2020 were just the first choices offered by the administration.
In a letter sent April 23 to parents, guardians, and 2020 class members, Principal John Howard and Assistant Principal Dewey Hupke listed the following possible dates and caveats:
Commencement for Class of 2020
• Sunday, June 28, 1 p.m.
• Sunday, July 26, 1 p.m.
• Sunday, August 9, 1 p.m.
If the ceremony cannot be held by these dates, the administration will have a virtual option.
Prom
• Saturday, June 13
• Saturday, July 18
If prom cannot be held by these dates, it will be cancelled for the year.
“We know these dates may not work for each student, but we will work to ensure, if at all possible, the class of 2020 has the opportunity for these milestone events,” the letter said.