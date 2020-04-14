As Clayton County confirmed its first death because of COVID-19, a Waverly retirement home is dealing with an outbreak — which is defined as three or more cases.
That news comes as the state experienced its largest one-day increase — 189 — in confirmed COVID-19 cases, Gov. Kim Reynold reported at a news conference Tuesday morning.
A person at least 81-years-old is the first death in Clayton County associated with COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by a novel coronavirus, according to a news release from the county’s board of health.
“We wish to extend our deepest sympathy to this individual’s family,” said Clayton County Visiting Nurse Director Stacey Killian. “Clayton County VNA and all of our key partners throughout the county and state continue to work to limit the spread and impact of this virus in our communities.”
The state’s total number of people infected rose to 1,899. The number of patients hospitalized with the virus in Iowa increased by 14% from Monday, to 163, and deaths grew by six to 49, Reynolds said.
At least three cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at a retirement home in Waverly. An update issued by Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community on Tuesday says the facility is experiencing an outbreak, which is defined as having three or more residents testing positive. The cases are isolated in one are of the facility, the update says.
“Those residents and their families have been notified,” says the update attributed to Paula Geise, president and CEO, and Dr. Fagre, medical director. “Consistent with IDPH guidelines, the staff are following the instructions for essential healthcare workers and affected residents are in isolation. Our healthcare team is working closely with the IDPH and Bremer County Public Health and Emergency management to protect the health of all residents and staff.”
They also said they would provide updates on the facility’s Facebook page.
On Monday, the Bremer County Health Department reported an additional five confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, for a total of eight.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported on Monday an additional case involving a person between 61-80 years.
“We know this is a difficult time for many of us,” said Bremer County health Department Administrator Lindley Sharp in the news release. “Many closures are affecting daily life and the concern about COVID-19 is real and understandable. It’s important for residents to know when it seems there are many things they cannot control, they can control their own personal actions. It’s important for everyone to stay home as much as possible and to practice social distancing — this simply means to stay away from groups of people, and to keep a six-foot distance from other individuals.”