The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating several daytime residential and vehicle burglaries in the last couple of weeks. The majority of the burglaries have been occurring in the southern part of the county.
Suspects are targeting power tools, cash, and credit cards. Pretty much a smash and grab burglary.
A possible suspect vehicle would be an older model tan Grand Marquis.
One of the burglaries was to a farmer’s pickup parked alongside of the road while he was working the field with his tractor. Please keep an eye on your property and your neighbor’s.
If you see any suspicious vehicles or activity, don’t hesitate to call us at 563-245-2422. If you are going to be gone for a few days, have your neighbors keep an eye out or give us a call and we will try to do so as well.
COVID-19
We are currently working on plans for a slow reopening at the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office due to the COVID-19 virus. I’m not sure how soon we will open back up. I would like to see the positive test numbers start going down before we do.
We have been participating in weekly department head meetings with the Board of Supervisors to review and discuss how things are going through this pandemic.
I’m sure when we decide to open up at the Sheriff’s Office or the county offices we will provide a new release.
We are still taking weapons permits via mail.
Sex offender registry is being completed by telephone.
The only services we are unable to provide at this time is jail visitation and public fingerprinting. I appreciate everyone’s assistance as we work through this new normal.
And if you have any questions or comments, feel free to contact me anytime, e-mail me at mtschirgi@claytoncountyia.gov.