March 22
At 2:20 p.m., Clayton County deputies were called to investigate a trespassing complaint on private property near the Great River Road and Keystone Road. Deputies determined that 18 year old Ethan Lassen of Dubuque had trespassed onto property owned by the complainant. Lassen was cited for trespassing. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa DNR.
March 24
At 5:43 p.m., deputies were notified of a one vehicle accident on Millville Road near Osterdock Road. At the time of the call, the reporting party advised that the vehicle had rolled and people were attempting to remove the vehicle from the ditch and flee the scene. When deputies arrived, the vehicle had fled from the scene. Deputies obtained information from witnesses and were able to identify the person operating the vehicle. As a result of the investigation, deputies charged Chad Harbaugh of Garber with failure to maintain control and fail to prove security against liability. The 2002 Chevrolet Silverado Harbaugh was operating sustained approximately $2,500 damage. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol, Colesburg Ambulance and Colesburg Fire Department.
March 31
At 7:10 p.m., deputies responded to a car vs deer accident on Apple Road. Deputies determined that Ronald Helgerson of Postville was operating a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado East on Apple Road when he struck a deer causing approximately $2,000 damage. No injuries were reported.
April 4
At 9:51 p.m., deputies responded to a suspicious person call at 39688 Skip Level Road. Deputies came into contact with Augustin Mormann, 30, of Strawberry Point. Upon further investigation, Mormann was arrested and charged with driving while barred.
April 7
At 5:40 p.m., deputies responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 3 West of Strawberry Point. Deputies located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Deputies came into contact with Nickolas Bartels, 26, of Strawberry Point. Upon further investigation, Deputies located marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Bartels was cited for possession of marijuana 3rd offense and possession of drug paraphernalia and will appear in court at a later date. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Strawberry Point Police Department.
April 8
At 4:54 a.m., deputies responded to a car vs deer accident on Highway 18 near Iris Ave. Deputies determined that Trevor Underhile of Prairie Du Chien was operating a 212 Kia Rio when he struck a deer causing $3,000 damage. No injuries were reported.
April 10
At 4:51 a.m., deputies responded to a car vs deer accident on Highway 3 near Belgian Road. Deputies determined that Brian Burns of Strawberry Point was operating a 2016 Chevrolet Impala Westbound on Highway 3 when he struck a deer causing approximately $7,500 damage. No injuries were reported.
At 8:15 p.m., deputies responded to a car vs deer accident on Highway 13 near Grandview Road. Deputies determined that Jay Elvers of Elkader was operating a 2016 Ram Promaster Southbound on Highway 13 when he struck a deer causing approximately $6,000 damage. No injuries were reported.
April 17
Christopher Junk, 35, of Marquette turned himself in to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office on a Clayton County Warrant for parole violation. Junk was later released on bond and will appear in court at a later date.
April 23
At 1:42 p.m., deputies were called to a disturbance at 311 Truman Street in Luana. Upon further investigation, deputies determined that an assault had taken place. Deputies arrested 21 year old David Bradford of Luana. He was transported to the Clayton County Jail where he was charged with assault causing bodily injury.
April 26
At 12:14 p.m., deputies observed a suspicious vehicle at Fast Trak in Elkader. Deputies made contact with 34 year old Christina Rutkowski of Arlington, Texas. Upon further investigation, Deputies located methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Rutowski was arrested and transported to the Clayton County Jail.