BUCHANAN COUNTY – This current health crisis is also creating an economic crisis for many. The Buchanan County Community Foundation is partnering with the Buchanan County Disaster Recovery Coalition to make funds available to Buchanan County individuals and families who have been adversely affected financially by the crisis.
If you have been affected negatively by the COVID-19 crisis, the Buchanan County Disaster Recovery Coalition, using funds provided through the Buchanan County Community Foundation, may be able to help.
Have you lost your job due to the COVID-19 crisis? Have you been laid off? Have your hours been cut? We understand that the bills for your living expenses don’t stop just because your income has diminished. Rent and utilities need to be paid. Prescriptions and food needs are still there. This is where we can help.
If you want help, applications for assistance are available in the lobby of Operation Threshold or online at www.fpcindependence.com (a link to the form will be on the home page).
Fill out the form and email it to jdavison@co.buchanan.ia.us. You may also drop off the form at Operation Threshold or the First Presbyterian Church.
If you have questions regarding assistance, call Operation Threshold at 319-334-6081.
To DONATE to the Buchanan County COVID-19 Disaster Response Fund through the Buchanan County Community Foundation, go to www.cfneia.org/buchanancovidfund and click on the “Give Today” button. ALL donations will be used in Buchanan County.