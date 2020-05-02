The new normal. We tend to hear that phrase a lot in these days of Covid-19. Social distancing. School closures. Business closures and uncertainty. These are all things Oelwein residents, as well as people across the country and globe, are facing and who knows when it will end.
Many of us are worried. Worried how bills will be paid as hours have gotten cut or businesses have shuttered – temporarily for some, but permanently for others if it goes on much longer. 2020 was supposed to be our year – the economy was seemingly chugging along, things were looking good. Then we went for the rollercoaster ride. Like riding in a car that is on fire. Down an embankment. Into a brick wall.
I’ve heard all sorts of arguments of what needs to be done and who’s to blame. “The Governor’s doing a great job. The Governor’s doing a horrible job. It’s the President’s fault. He’s doing the best he can with what he inherited. We need a total lockdown. We need to open. Why are we in a region with Waterloo and Cedar Rapids? We shouldn’t be a 10. We shouldn’t be on lockdown!” These are all comments you hear from people. The bottom line quite simply is this – this is our new reality, at least for the short term.
What I’ve seen in the community is no less than commendable. We have businesses turning on a dime to serve their customers. Restaurants switching it up and, while closing their dining rooms, offering delivery, take out and curbside pickup. Other businesses are offering services online.
The Chamber switched gears and created an online site to help residents support our local businesses by purchasing gift certificates – Buy Now, Shop Later. Since it went live it has generated over $2,500 for Oelwein businesses in the first week alone! Check it out as a great way to support our local businesses — the site is oelweinchamber.square.site.
We have had businesses step up and coordinate food donations for those affected by the tornado that hit town. We’ve had numerous volunteers come out the day after the tornado to help start the clean-up of the cemetery. We have local citizens stepping up and making face masks over the last four weeks, and others donate materials time and money to the cause. So far, well over 1,600 masks have been made to date by four Oelwein residents and distributed to citizens, businesses and area hospitals and clinics, with many others making them (I just know four for sure) – the quintessential definition of “Iowa Nice.”
As a city, Oelwein is moving forward and making adjustments to our operations. We have shifted employees around to ensure we can maintain social distancing while getting the work done. I am sure many have noticed we have closed the library, wellness center, city parks in following the Governor’s mandate to ensure public safety. City Hall remains closed to keep employees safe, but you can still pay your utility bill – pay online (the fees are currently being waived), set up automatic payment from your checking account or use the drop box in front of City Hall.
Over the next few weeks, we, as a community and a state, will see many more changes I am sure. We wait to hear the daily numbers and further recommendations by the Governor at her press conferences.
The one thing we can all do is to help to flatten the curve. Follow the recommendations. Wear a face mask when you go out – if not for you, then for your children, grandchildren, elderly parents. Wear one for those that have a compromised immune system. Limit your extra trips out and about — go out when it is absolutely necessary.
When restrictions start to loosen and more businesses begin to try to stabilize during this period, which unfortunately for those of us in Fayette County will not see until May 15th, following the Governor’s announcement, we need to remember to continue what we have been doing to protect our loved ones and each other. Use a face mask. Practice social distancing. Wash your hands. Use technology where you can – Facetime or video chat with friends and family. Most importantly, stay safe for your family!
I know this is hard on us. It’s hard on our children and parents, but we will come through this and when May 15th hits and we will hopefully be allowed to “re-open” and try to get back to a semblance of “normalcy,” just remember to keep up what you have been doing in terms of “safety” practices and more importantly, remember to support our local businesses as they work to regain footing after the last 8 weeks.