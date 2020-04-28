Cruising appears to be OK with the governor.
On Monday she issued a new proclamation that loosened up COVID-19 restrictions in 77 county’s not named Fayette. Way down in the proclamation there was a nugget about gathering while in cars.
“A gathering of people inside parked cars, trucks, or other enclosed motor vehicles shall not constitute a gathering of more than 10 people if no more than 10 people are inside each vehicle, all people remain inside the vehicle at all times.”
This tells me a few things. First, I won’t be issuing a YouTube challenge to see how many people you can pack in a Ford F-150 crew cab. I’m convinced with a bit of creativity and butter, you can get more than 10.
Second, it seems to be an endorsement of the Friday night car cruises in downtown Oelwein. Those are starting back up this Friday. Beginning at 6 p.m. Downtown Oelwein. “People are encouraged to come cruise downtown for a chance to get out of the house, wave to friends and share some smiles while maintaining the safety of social distancing,” says a Facebook post from Kenneth Magsamen.
He confirmed the cruise is on for this week when we exchanged messages Sunday.
“I will give (Police) Chief Logan a courtesy call early this week to make sure we’re not being frowned upon from the governor’s office,” he said.
So, it sounds like the governor is OK with the cruising, now if only we had a place where a whole bunch of cars could park to watch a movie together.
• • •
Speaking of cruising, when people who have fixed up cars show off their work, there is a young man over in Readlyn trying to sell a 1969 MG Midget convertible, because he can’t take it back with him to Iowa State
Jacob Harks is a 2016 Wapsie Valley graduate whose got this little car that looks like it’s received a lot of work already. He’s asking $6,000 for it and you can find details on his Facebook page.
This car adheres nicely to the governor’s social distancing rules.
• • •
Another Wapsie Valley grad (1991) who caught my attention this week is Darin Pint. It has been around 30 years since he golfed for the Warriors, but he continues to do his alma mater proud on the links.
Pint is in his 24th season as head coach of the Kirkwood Community College golf team, according to his bio on the college’s website. He has an overall record of 1,299-334 at Kirkwood, with 90 national qualifiers in that span.
Last season, Pint led the Kirkwood golf their 14th Region XI Championship in the last 16 years. Pint also led the Eagles to a fourth-place finish at the NJCAA National Tournament. The Eagles won 7 team titles during the year and for the 14th time in the last 16 years, his teams have finished in the top 15 in the country.
In 2019, Pint was named to the NJCAA Coaches Hall of Fame. In both 2018 and 2017, he was named the ICCAC Coach of the Year and in 2016, he was named the Dave Williams National Coach of the Year after leading the Eagles to a second-place finish at the NJCAA National Tournament.
He lives in Fairfax, Iowa, these days with his wife, Anna, and their daughters, Nadia and Katia.
• • •
Have a good week and remember to mask up.
BAD JOKE OF THE WEEK
What did the big flower say to the little flower?
“Hi bud”
Thank you fatherly.com for the joke.
