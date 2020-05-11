Almost two months ago, at the recommendation of healthcare experts, Gov. Kim Reynolds issued the first emergency proclamation limiting social gatherings and closing facilities such as restaurants, gyms and casinos. Schools were closed for the remainder of the school year, and workplaces were encouraged to have their employees work from home when possible.
The point of these measures was to limit the number of places people could congregate close together to slow the spread of the coronavirus in our state. In slowing the spread of the virus, the health care system would not be overwhelmed, and it would ensure resources would be available for those people who needed care.
That goal has largely been met. Hospitals have enough beds and ventilators for those who need them, and the state continues to place restrictions in counties with a high number of cases and for those Iowans most at risk. In fact, some health care professionals have been furloughed because of the lack of use of health care facilities in Iowa.
As the state expands testing and monitors the data, we are reopening our state with precautions. As testing increases, individuals will continue to test positive for the coronavirus, but the capacity of our health care system is strong. No death is acceptable and fortunately this virus has been found to be less deadly than originally reported. We will have tested the highest number of individuals for this virus than any previous virus in history.
As we continue to learn about the virus and its effects on the public, protocols for future outbreaks will be developed. The recent measures taken were based on an abundance of concern. Future outbreaks for this virus or the next virus are always a possibility but knowing what we learn from this experience will aid in setting protocols and procedures.
Starting May 8 and continuing until May 15, dental services in Iowa can resume as they continue to follow the necessary guidelines and have enough necessary protective equipment. The proclamation also reopens campgrounds, drive-in movie theaters, tanning facilities, and medical spas. As mentioned before, all these establishments must follow public health guidelines, adhere to social distancing, and use increased hygiene practices. Retail establishments and malls can open at half capacity as they follow guidelines and implement reasonable measures to keep the public and employees safe.
The governor made some adjustments to education standards as well. Iowa schools may start the next school before Aug. 23, but only if that time exceeds 180 school days, or 1,080 hours for the school year. Some of the regulatory relief in this proclamation include suspending the requirement for face-to-face contact between children and licensed practitioners giving private instruction, suspending the requirement for face-to-face contact between children and private home school assistance program teachers, and suspending scholarship rules for interscholastic athletes.
As Iowa begins to emerge from this pandemic, it remains important to make personal and responsible decisions for ourselves and our families. Using common sense when in public; washing hands, covering cough, and staying home if you are sick are still as important today as they have always been and will be going forward.