To open with this week, I want to say thanks to so many people. Grocery checkers, health care workers, delivery drivers, street sweepers, customer service personnel, educators (Zoom classrooms are up everywhere), and whoever the person is that is keeping our Internet up and running during this time. I’m sure I missed many people playing an important role in keeping our society going during this time, but thank you one and all!
As we work to adjust during this difficult time, Iowans all across the state have been stepping up to help our neighbors and communities. We’ve been hearing about the need to build up the blood supply. My wife gave blood for many years, and giving blood is on my to-do list during this time.
If you and your family are struggling to get necessary meals, a number of food assistance programs are available. The Department of Human Services has information available on how to apply for food assistance. On the Department of Public Health’s website you can learn about the WIC program, and the Department on Aging is also providing home-delivered or drive-through meals for Iowans over the age of 60. Food banks all across Iowa are working hard to provide meals for families in need. Iowa Homeland Security has a map of food banks serving your area.
The state website for COVID-19 in Iowa has also been updated to include more information about the number of cases in our state and additional information on how the virus is affecting Iowa. You can find that information at coronavirus.iowa.gov. The site includes details on lab testing and assessments from each of the regional medical coordination centers (RMCC). The RMCC information lists the number of hospitalized patients, number of beds and ventilators available, and how many people are on ventilators.
A number of you have contacted me expressing your desire to reopen the economy. In the last week, my emails went from demands to shelter in place to open our beautiful state and get the economy going. All of us are looking forward to returning to our way of life and enjoying liberties that we take for granted until we don’t have them. So much could be written today, but history will be the ultimate author of the actions taken. Hindsight will be perfect, and we’ll have plenty of thoughts on how to improve navigating through a pandemic.
We’re not done, but it seems like we have a better understanding of what is happening. I am optimistic we can proceed through this pandemic and reopen the economy. As I tell our daughter, don’t let the situation define you – you define the situation.
If you have any questions, concerns, or are looking for resources to help you during this time, please feel free to contact me.
Be well!