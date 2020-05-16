I spent lunch sitting in my car and watching a man on a lawn tractor coating the football field in Maynard with fertizer or something like that. Whatever he was doing, the field looks incredible. The grass is thick and Crayola green. It will look stunning in clumps pulled out of football facemasks.
Forgive me, I’m an offensive lineman. For roughly a third of my life I tried to dig up grass with the facemasks of defenders. Wish I could say I succeeded a lot.
Just about every day I also wish I could suit up and return to the field one more time. But, like the helmet I have in my closest that no longer holds onto its facemask -- the plastic doohickies are brittle and snapped — my time has passed. I played a long time. It defined me, and now I feel abandoned, in a sense.
This year, there are hundreds of high school seniors that are suffering that kind of loss early. There was no final race. There might not be that final pitch. It’s not the end of the world, but it is the end of an important one.
I feel for you all.
Now, I understand that we are dealing with something larger than sports. We’re facing death because of this global pandemic — maybe not our own personal deaths, but we each can unwittingly participate in someone else’s death.
It really is hard to get my head around that I could pick up this virus and not know it. I could pass it on without a second thought. That is a complete loss of control.
I wear a bandana over my nose and mouth these days, not necessarily to protect myself — we’ve been pretty much told it won’t — but to protect others. How can you not do at least that?
I also carry around a bottle of hand sanitizer that smells like tequila. Is that weird?
Anyway, I have friends — I’m sure you do to — that believe this virus is not really all that bad, that say this is a conspiracy against the president. One friend is angrily waiting for an eye surgery that was postponed when Gov. Kim Reynolds closed down elective medical procedures so gowns and masks were saved to protect medical folk as they try to save COVID-19 patients.
Conversation with these friends is darn near impossible.
“You’ve been tricked,” they say. It wish they’d say “bamboozled” instead. It’s more fun.
Then again, this is not fun. They are afraid of what’s next. So am I. They have no control over this. Neither do I.
Dedicated people are trying to save us all, we just need to hold on. Until then, we can just do what we do, like taking care of the grass so we have something to return to.
