I have been playing a lot of Dr. Mario lately. My pinnacle achievement has been clearing level 15 at medium speed. So, I feel as fully qualified as the yahoos on TV and the radio to pontificate about the coronavirus pandemic. I can also use big words to sound knowledgeable. I might even spell them right. No promises though.
Like four same-color halves of Dr. Mario pills, parts of normal mundane life have disappeared. The roller grills at gas stations are empty and clean. Nobody is asking me if I want a teeny sample square of pizza after I buy gas. The doughnut tongs perpetually tinged with a bit of chocolate frosting are locked up, as is the serve-yourself doughnut cabinet.
We are in an era in which it’s helpful to actually know your pastries, because you need to ask servers to retrieve them from locked cases. The fluffed doughnuts that have identifiable equators and smooth-edged holes are called “raised.” The more tightly packed ones with jutting projections into said hole are called “cake.” Knowing that, however, is less important now, though. Our Casey’s has had to change its hours, sacrificing the in-store cooking of these treasures. There are flavored types — such as cherry-dough style — that are shipped in. The ridged, hollow doughnuts are pinwheels. I like to think of them as the Klingons of the doughnut world. The flat, flaky pastries with blueberry and the like inside are “flips.”
Pop refills at the stations are over, and clerks are sheltered behind Plexiglas. The same thing at the McDonald’s drive-through. McDonald’s is also just serving a limited menu. They are really trying hard to sell Happy Meals, though. I guess that makes good sense in these anxious days.
The movie posters outside the Grand Theatre are gone. We really don’t know when going out to movies will be back. But there is a spate of re-enactments on social media. My college-aged triplets used reinterpreted the climactic Obi-Wan vs. Anakin fight scene from “Revenge of the Sith” using a yoga ball as a weapon and the roof of my garage as high ground. I don’t endorse this idea, which is probably why they did it while I was at work.
Business folk will pop in and out of their stores to give you stuff you order ahead of time. Shopping is now a no-contact sport and it’s kind of a golden age for cars. Curbside pickup (they don’t want you getting out of your car), car parades (Starmont recently had a most impressive one), car parade birthday parties (a honk now means “Happy Birthday”) are growing trends.
Our cars are essentially our hamster balls, which makes the big rigs and tractors cats. Always good to stay away from them, especially in the spring.
The bumper sticker industry is surely on the edge of a boom.
“My other car is a hamster wheel!”
“Rust is the new black.”
“If you can read this you’re probably car parading with me.”
“Honk if you reached the pineapple in Pac-Man!”
“Proud parent of a Dr. Mario champ!”
I’m going to get my dad that last one.
