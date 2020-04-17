It’s been years, many years, that local, state and federal elected officials have talked about getting broadband internet into under-served rural areas. You could say some wrestled while others chatted.
For years.
Some progress has been made. The state in 2019 awarded $6.3 million in grants to internet service providers to expand into rural areas. Fayette, Buchanan and Clayton counties are not home to any of these projects. But that can be said for a lot of the state.
And, by the way, $6.3 million is a drop in the bucket that is the cost of the broadband products. The $5 million in grants awarded in November went toward $43,975,676 worth of projects.
Businesses for years have made the case about how important broadband is to them. Still, they have not put in the all systems themselves that they say they need. So, here we are.
And here comes a pandemic. Our schools close down. Businesses are struggling for ways to stay in business. Gov. Kim Reynolds urges school districts to expand their distance learning options and urges businesses to figure out how to have employees work at home.
There is a major problem for both of these paths. It’s the same problem that underlies many other issues in our communities — poverty.
Now, I’m not talking about abject poverty, late-night guilt-inducing-anti-poverty-campaign poverty. It’s that whole barely-living-paycheck-to-paycheck thing. People are working hard, but internet is a luxury they are now being told is a necessity.
Props to the businesses that have invited students to tap into their WiFi. It’s an emergency measure, however. It’s no long-term solution, and it’s the state passing the buck.
We needed roads way back when, so government built them (mostly). Past generations set up the highway and interstate system that we rely on for everything from just our cruising to getting bacon into our stores.
Our generation can step up in any similar way. It’s time. Today and tomorrow’s Iowans need internet access, giving all an equal opportunity at success. It’s time to put aside the piecemeal approach and purposely and quickly build the foundational system, like roads.
It’s not like this would be a big ol’ giveaway, if that worries you. Access to our roads comes with our procuring of vehicles. The same would be true with internet. You still need a phone, tablet or computer.
If this pandemic is teaching us anything it’s we’re all in this together. That doesn’t need to just refer to surviving though. We can thrive.
• • • •
The Oelwein FFA Chapter will go forward without advisors Mikayla Hartl and Dan Doeing. Both have submitted letters of resignation that are on Monday’s School Board agenda. Doeing is taking a job “closer to home,” teaching at Urbana High School in Illinois.
“Oelwein has been my home for the better half of a decade, and I have been so proud to tell others about this community and this school,” Doeing wrote in his letter.
Hartl, who joined the Oelwein district in 2019, said she was “given the opportunity to return to the school I graduated from.”
The FFA program has thrived under Doeing’s leadership. Thank you, Dan, and I wish you all the best.
• • • •
The COVID Care Cruise through downtown Oelwein Friday night was postponed until May 1.
After the governor’s recommendations this week regarding further cutting down social contact because of a spike in cases in our northeast Iowa region and a conversation with Oelwein Police Chief Jeremy Logan, organizers decided it was time to put the event on the shelf for a bit.
“This was not a decision we took lightly and have been overwhelmed with support of this community for the last few weeks,” said organizer Kenny Magsamen. “In order to do our best to protect this community, we must be in this together and I couldn’t agree more.”
It’s a fine and thoughtful decision that should be lauded. Still, to put local minds at some ease, the spike in cases recently have been in Black Hawk and Bremer counties. As of Friday, Black Hawk had 138 cases and Bremer had 23, while Fayette had six and Buchanan eight.
• • • •
Also on Monday’s Oelwein School Board agenda is an agreement making it possible for Oelwein swimmers and boys soccer players to join Cedar Falls School District teams.
I’m really hoping there is a better option now for our Huskies than the hour drive to Cedar Falls.
• • • •
