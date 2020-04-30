As you know, the impact of COVID-19 has been felt worldwide. We have witnessed the impact on families, communities and our way of life. Meeting the needs of our communities is only possible with the dedication of many heroes. We thank our caregiving teams for their resolve, courage and commitment to fight this virus, and helping those in need.
We thank you, our Oelwein-area community, for supporting MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center’s providers and colleagues with extraordinarily generous gifts of cloth masks, food, gift certificates, floral bouquets, gift baskets, cards, texts, and artwork for our long-term care facility.
We are grateful for your continued prayers as we turned back on our “Love Lights” and honor all of those affected. We acknowledge the community’s collaboration during our drive-up Northeast Iowa Food Bank distribution effort in April. We are particularly proud of the student volunteers that worked alongside us, representing five area school districts, helping to reduce hunger. We served a record number of households.
We are fortunate to have received donations of personal protective equipment from local (non-healthcare) businesses, and others far away, with heartfelt local connections. Many thanks to UNI, John Deere and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), to name a few.
We are grateful to our local Public Health, state and federal leaders. We are participating in all possible CARES Act stimulus funding opportunities to help stabilize the economic effects of COVID-19. We are excited to expand Telehealth through a new grant, and have this technology benefit our community beyond the current crisis. We have repositioned our MercyOne facilities and teams to serve as a public health system to defeat COVID-19, and in doing so, we’ve had to change how we schedule some traditional services. We have a Recovery Task Force focused on how we can re-open postponed services, safely and gradually in the weeks and months to come.
MercyOne remains unwavering in our commitment to deliver high-quality, compassionate care during this most difficult time. Like everyone, we look forward to a return to what we knew. In the meantime, please continue to practice social distancing and stay home when possible.
Thank you for the privilege to serve you, we are here for you, and we look forward to our future.
Jill Groth, FACHE, is the site administrator for MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center.