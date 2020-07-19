Mass gatherings, such as county fairs, should be avoided at this critical time as risk cannot be reliably mitigated. Family mass gatherings should also be considered in the same light. As of 10 a.m. Saturday, July 18, the reported case positivity rate for COVID-19 tests in Iowa spiked to 19% over a 24-hour period, having been 9% earlier in the week. This statistic is indicative of the increasing presence of this highly contagious disease in our communities. A case positivity rate of 19% means that for every 100 tests conducted, 19 were positive for COVID infection. The rate may be even higher than recognized, related to delayed reporting of case results.
This virus is a true force of nature which will inevitably pass through the earth’s population despite our advanced technologic sophistication, feelings of self-determination, and belief that we can always “have things our way” in modern American society. We can, however, reliably limit the effects of the pandemic by simple, committed steps. In Fayette County, and in much of rural Iowa, we have been fortunate. We have NOT experienced critical illness and deaths of family members and friends, and we, therefore, have not been shaken and do not always grasp the severity of this threat. That will change if we do not respond accordingly to the increasing threat.
Maintain social distancing even with relatives who do not live in your household and with closest friends; the virus does not respect the boundaries of these relationships. You are no safer with your cousin than you are with a total stranger. Wear face coverings to act as barriers against viral spread via droplets. Stay home when feeling ill. Cover your cough and sneeze. Be particularly careful with folks over 65, and ANYONE known to have a medical condition which makes them more susceptible to the infection, including cancer, heart failure, COPD, marked obesity, diabetes, and autoimmune disorders, among others.
I know that many hold the view that individuals should be allowed to expose themselves the risk of contracting COVID as a personal choice, a libertarian right, and that they will accept the personal consequences of that choice. They hope that since they are young and healthy, their COVID infection will be mild and certainly non-fatal. The problem with this widely-held belief is that one cannot confine the risk to one’s self given the highly contagious nature of the disease. If you contract COVID, you cannot fully control the transmission of disease to those susceptible people you love, nor to those you don’t know. It is NOT the same as choosing not to wear a helmet on a motorcycle or not using a car seatbelt. Those very personal choices do not lead to health consequences, including death, to countless others where you live. If you are ejected from your car and die because you chose not to wear a seatbelt, you do not condemn large numbers of area citizens to being similarly ejected and killed. But, your trivial viral infection can unknowingly lead to serious consequences to lots of susceptible people.
Recognize the devastating secondary effects that an outbreak in our area might cause. An outbreak at the county fair could lead to exposure of law enforcement officers, county emergency management personnel, and EMS/Fire/Ambulance volunteers trying in vain to screen attendees and mitigate spread within crowds of thousands. Once exposed, those individuals would have to be isolated for 14-days or longer, creating a critical shortage of personnel vital for public health and safety. An outbreak may also cripple our efforts to safely open schools, lead to closure of certain businesses, and quickly overwhelm local health resources. Fayette County has one of the highest per capita populations of citizens over 80 in Iowa, making the risk even greater.
Our Fayette County Public Health staff have worked since January to protect our citizens. For many weeks, our case numbers held steady in the mid-20s. This result was due to their very aggressive educational efforts with the public, healthcare personnel and institutions, and, particularly, with long-term care facilities where the most susceptible reside. They were able to extinguish those limited outbreaks in our nursing homes, and identify contacts of infected people very thoroughly. They did a great job obtaining and allocating personal protective equipment (PPE). An emergency operations center (EOC) was established in West Union by our public health staff with the support of Gundersen Palmer Lutheran Hospital, and resembles NASA Mission Control. It has been operational 24/7 since COVID struck.
Because of the big spike in Fayette County cases, our staff has now been forced to turn over case investigation and contact tracing to the Iowa Department of Public Health due to a lack of available finances and insufficient manpower. Understand that MANY counties never did much in the way of investigation, and turned it all over to the state from day one, but our staff went the extra mile, and that has produced great results to date. Illnesses have been prevented and lives saved. We have not had a COVID death in Fayette County, and that is not just happenstance. It is awesome.
Each and every one of us can easily do the simple things all the time. Until we have effective treatments and a proven, available vaccine, these measures will keep us all as healthy as possible. We are buying time.
Avoid mass gatherings at this time.
While I am the physician member of the Fayette County Board of Health, this editorial reflects my personal views, and should NOT be regarded as representing the opinions of our board.
Anthony J. Leo, M.D., F.A.C.S. Fayette County Medical Examiner
Oelwein