In normal times, they would have stood on either side of the large display check.
In these days of pandemic, the $5,000 donation by Community Bank of Oelwein to the Oelwein Community Kitchen Cupboard was done by masked courier to adhere to social distancing guidelines aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.
Community Bank of Oelwein President Jim Kullmer had a cashier’s check drafted for delivery and held up the large display check for a quick interview.
“The board of directors got together and during the time of COVID virus we know there’s a big need for the food bank and what it provides,” Kullmer said. “We’ve done stuff with the Kitchen Cupboard before and are very happy to present a $5,000 donation to them.”
The bank encourages other businesses in town to join them in support of the Kitchen Cupboard.
“We feel that there is a need out there, and we’re glad to be able to do our part,” he said.
Oelwein Community Kitchen Cupboard Manager Nancy Meyer accepted the check delivery in the basement of First Baptist Church where the pantry operates just blocks away from the bank.
“We will be using this to purchase food for our Kitchen Cupboard during this COVID-19 time,” Meyer said. “We have quite a few clients that are coming in and food is going out, so this will be helping us.”
The food distribution process has changed because of the pandemic precautions.
“We do have a drive-up service right now in our window,” she said. “You get a referral from Northeast Iowa Community Action and then they bring us the referral and we wait on them like a drive-up service through the window and we give them bags of food. Pretty much they get to pick what they want.”