Effective Wednesday, March 18, the following temporary changes will go into effect at Community Bank of Oelwein to protect customers and employees from the Coronavirus:
1. Bank business hours will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Saturday hours will remain as scheduled.
2. Bank business will be conducted at the bank’s two drive-up lanes as much as possible.
3. No bank business will be conducted in the bank lobby except by appointment.
4. Loan and CD/New Account business will be conducted on an appointment basis. Customers should call ahead to set a time to visit the bank.
“We realize there is a lot of concern right now about the Coronavirus. Please be assured the safety of our customers and staff is always our top priority,” said Jim Kullmer, President and CEO of Community Bank.
Community Bank of Oelwein is also taking a number of precautionary measures to address the Coronavirus concerns and help ensure the health, safety, and well-being of customers and employees. The bank is reminding staff to:
• Encourage increased handwashing and sanitation efforts
• Frequently sanitize publicly used surfaces such as countertops, door handles, ATM screens and keypads, and other items throughout our facility
• Stay home if they have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath
To meet banking needs around the clock, Community Bank encourages the use of these convenient services:
• Online and Mobile Banking
• Deposit checks using the bank’s Mobile App
• Set up direct deposit
• Pay bills through Online and Mobile Banking
• Transfer funds through Online and Mobile Banking
• Use the bank’s iTalk telephone banking system
• For cash, use the bank’s on-site ATM
Customers should call the bank at 319-283-4000 for assistance with these or any other services.
Kullmer added: “We appreciate our customers’ business and are committed to following the recommendations from health authorities to provide peace of mind. We apologize for any inconvenience these measures may cause and appreciate your patience.”