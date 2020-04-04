INDEPENDENCE – During this coronavirus pandemic, the Independence Bulletin Journal remains open to collect news, report on our community, and pass along various statements from our government officials. We are trying to practice “social distancing” as we are out and about.
We too are a small business relying on community support through subscriptions (paper and eEditions), single-copy purchases at stores and news boxes, and advertising. We have made cutbacks along with our sister papers in Oelwein, Vinton, Waverly, and others. In addition, we have decided to restrict the public from our office space as much as possible. We have installed a box at our front door for people to make payments, submit BINGO cards, and drop off other news items.
Instead of coming into the office, we strongly encourage the public to contact us via phone (319-334-2557), email (ads, classifieds, editor, news, sports — @bulletinjournal.com), Business Facebook (Independence Bulletin Journal), or Editor Facebook (JR Klotzbach).
We appreciate your business and story ideas.
Garage Sale Weekend
We have moved the Spring Independence City Wide Garage Sale Weekend to the end of May. Ads are due at 12 p.m. on Monday, May 18. A garage sale notice is now appearing the Bulletin Journal. Contact Roger at 319-334-2557 or classifieds@bulletinjournal.com for more information. Buyers should observe social distancing. Sellers should post in-person shopping guidelines.
Walker Safety
“We are in an unprecedented time right now,” said Independence Police Chief Dustin Dallenbach, “this in combination with the nice weather we are starting to see more and more people out walking.”
In addition to practicing social distancing, Chief Dallenbach offers several safety tips:
1. Walk Facing Traffic
If there is no sidewalk and you must walk on the side of the road, choose the side where you are facing oncoming traffic. Walking opposite traffic gives you the best chance to see vehicles approaching closest to you and take evasive action when needed.
2. Cross Safely
You should look both ways before crossing any street. At controlled intersections you should only cross when the pedestrian crossing light signals you to. Try to make eye contact with drivers. Be mindful of the vehicles that are turning. They may have a green light and might not expect you to be crossing.
3. Be Aware of Bikes and Runners
Bike riders and runners should alert you when approaching from behind “on the right/left.” When you hear or see a bike rider or a runner approaching, move to the side and walk single file if possible.
4. Be Visible
When walking during the day or at night, wear bright-colored clothing. Drivers are often not expecting walkers to be out when it is dark, so during this time it is a good idea to wear reflective clothing, a reflective vest, or some kind of a blinking light. Remember, you want to be visible.
5. Keep the Volume Down
Times have changed and almost everybody has some kind of a portable device that can play music. If you choose to listen to music while you are walking, don’t drown out the environment around you. Keep the volume at a level where you can still hear anybody that may be approaching.
6. Distracted Walking
Distracted walking can be as dangerous as distracted driving. When you are distracted and not aware of your environment, you are putting yourself at risk of not seeing trip hazards, passing joggers or bikers, or – even worse – walking in front of traffic.
“Please stay safe out there and always remember to be aware of your surroundings,” Dallenbach cautions.
County and City Parks
Buchanan County and City of Independence Parks are open; however, both entities stress the importance of social distancing.
The city’s website states, “Please use green spaces (avoid large groups and sharing equipment), we are NOT recommending the use of any playground equipment in any of the parks.”
Be Smart – Be Nice
We have seen so many positive stories of people stepping up to help people in need – whether looking out for a neighbor, making masks, feeding kids, appreciating first responders and caregivers, and supporting local businesses.
However, there a few anecdotes coming to light of people not following social distancing by gathering in groups larger than 10, exercising side-by-side, etc. Some are showing signs of anxiety. Businesses cannot make a living nor see customers who’ve become friends. Shoppers can’t get a product or service right away and have become belligerent or, worse, remain ignorant of the seriousness of the situation.
Be kind to everyone. Be patient. Wave to your neighbor. And wash your hands.