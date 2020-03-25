Oelwein Community Kitchen Cupboard volunteers inside the window from left, Anita Mars, Judy Malget and Al Baldwin, put the boxes of food orders together and pass them through the window to volunteer Carol Hamilton, who gives the food to clients through their car windows. This is the new “drive-up” system in place to promote social distancing during the pandemic. Clients that walk to the food bank can wait inside in the hallway while their food items are packaged for them.