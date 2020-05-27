ROWLEY — Buchanan County Conservation’s new outdoors scavenger hunt is set up in The Guy Grover Timber and Tree Planting at, 2720 Nolen Ave., Rowley, and will run until June 11.
To participate, you will need a mobile device that can scan one of six QR Codes you’ll find at Guy Grove. That will provide you with a scavenger hunt sheet, as well as information to help you find the items you need to find and check off.
“While out setting up the challenge, I saw a scarlet tanager, heard a barred owl, and saw many pretty wildflowers like wild geranium and jack in the pulpit,” said Michael Maas, Buchanan County Conservation naturalist. “The scarlet tanager was by far the highlight though.”
“Be sure to read the text and watch the videos because at the end of the challenge there will be a quiz (survey),” said Maas. “After the quiz you will be entered into a drawing for a $10 gift certificate for the Fontana Nature Center Gift Shop.
Buchanan County Conservation wrapped up its last QR Code Challenge on May 20. It was a wildflowers course set up at Three Elms Park in Independence.