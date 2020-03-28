Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

While local churches may have suspended upcoming services due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Independence Bulletin Journal will continue to run area church listing information. We realize that now, more than ever, our readers may need spiritual counseling. Publishing the listings provides phone and digital contact information for local pastors, priests, ministers, and other faith leaders.