Here are area closures and visitor restrictions related to the 2019 novel coronavirus as of Monday, and some of the hospitals also cited flu as a cause of visitor restrictions:
Oelwein Coliseum is closed until April 3.
Oelwein Public Library is closed until further notice.
Oelwein City Hall is closed until further notice. Please use the drop box to pay bills.
Schools that are closing for four weeks at Gov. Kim Reynolds’ recommendation Sunday, March 15, will be: Oelwein, Wapsie Valley and West Central, March 16 until April 10 (four-week mark); and starting Tuesday, March 17, Sumner-Fredericksburg and Jesup.
Williams Wellness Center is closed until further notice. Memberships will be extended.
VISITOR RESTRICTIONS:
Oelwein Family Pharmacy requests that patients with flu-like symptoms or who are concerned about being in public call 319-283-5254 and choose to speak with a staff member when prompted. The pharmacy will prepare your prescription as normal and get it to you in one of three ways, home delivery, delivery to your car by parking in back of the pharmacy and calling, or by mail.
MercyOne has visitor restrictions in place at all facilities. Individuals displaying flu-like symptoms of fever, cough, sore throat, vomiting and/or diarrhea are asked to not visit patients. Also: No volunteers until further notice. The MercyOne Wellness Center gym will be for physical therapy patients only, and all group exercise classes are canceled until further notice. Heroes Among Us was rescheduled for May 28 at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls. The following events and classes are cancelled until further notice: Total Joint Camp, the SHIIP Welcome to Medicare program and support groups.
MercyOne Senior Care, Oelwein, is further restricting visitors to ages 14 and up, limit two visitors per resident at a time. All visitors are to stop at the front desk for screening. Visitors may not visit multiple residents.
UnityPoint, including Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner, said visitors are limited to two adults 18 and up in good health to a patient room. Special circumstances apply to end-of-life or critically ill patients. Children are not allowed now.
Buchanan County Health Center limits visitation to two healthy adults over age 18, not exhibiting flu-like symptoms. If experiencing symptoms, patients should call their provider to be screened before presenting onsite.
BCHC requests that family and friends avoid visiting Oak View and Lexington Estate in Independence until further notice. No one under age 18 will be permitted to visit.