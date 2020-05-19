Oelwein City Council met in an in-person special session Monday night to hear presentations from two development companies interested in the property at 406 Third Ave. S.E., formerly the site of the Oak Park Trailer Court and OCCO Feed Mill.
The meeting was held at the Oelwein Community Plaza where proper social distancing and gathering guidelines could be adhered to, in accordance with regulations in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Attending in person were Mayor Brett DeVore, City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger, Councilmen Renee Cantrell, Warren Fisk, Charles Gerdts, Karen Seeders, Matt Weber, reporter Deb Kunkle, City Parks Superintendent Josh Johnson and Bryan Ridge of Ridge Development, Marion. Also attending via computers were City Attorney Pat Dillon and Mario Stramaglia representing The Overland Group.
Stramaglia gave the first presentation. The Overland Group is interested in building a new Dollar General store on the property. The development company constructs buildings and then leases to Dollar General.
Stramaglia said plans from his company would include a 10,640 sq. ft. building with large parking lot. Councilman Fisk asked to compare that size with some existing Dollar General stores in the area, such as the one in Fayette or the planned one at Fairbank.
Stramaglia said this would be larger than either of those stores. The assessed value is $1 million, and the timeline for the project would be between 75 and 90 days of construction.
Fisk asked about using local contractors and Stramaglia said the company has a team that specializes in these builds.
Brian Ridge from Ridge Development of Marion gave his presentation, outlining plans for a 30-unit, three-story housing and commercial space building. The complex would feature one, two and three bedroom modern, two-bath apartments, complete with all appliances. He said based on cost and all market studies, the apartments would rent between $700-950 per month.
Ridge said his firm would manage the complex and this would not be a low-income housing development.
Mayor DeVore said the plans look like a good opportunity for new market housing, however, he would like to see garages included in the project.
Councilman Seeders asked about play space or green space with the project. Ridge said there is a field on the end of the property that could be left for that purpose.
The timeline for the $4.1 million investment would be approximately 12 months with construction starting in the fall. Ridge said his company looks for local contractors first on projects. If none are available or fit the requirements, then he has contractors he can line up. He added that a similar complex was built in Marion near the junction of Highways 13 and 151, and it has been successful.
Following the presentations, the Council went into an executive session to discuss the two projects. After about 25 minutes they returned to open session and directed Mulfinger to move forward with the housing complex, saying they collectively feel this is the best space for the project. The Council will formally adopt the project at its Tuesday, May 26 meeting.
The Council then called in Parks Superintendent Johnson for a discussion on opening the Aquatic Center for the season. Johnson explained that several additional guidelines would need to be in place in order to operate the pool under current pandemic regulations.
Mulfinger said he and Johnson had looked at the logistics on how to run the pool under the current circumstances. There would have to be six foot markings everywhere, and pool access would be limited to the first 18 patrons.
Fisk asked, “How do kids handle a six-foot distance? They don’t. How are you going to enforce it? You can’t.”
Johnson said extra staff would be needed to monitor every aspect.
“There’s no way in heck you’re going to open the pool with this problem,” Fisk said. He asked how many attended past seasons at the pool.
“At any given day, there could be 200-300 kids in the pool at a time,” Mulfinger said.
DeVore said his concern was not just for kids’ safety, but also for the teen lifeguards that might have to deal with an irate parent of three kids, where only two were admitted because the limit had been reached and one would have to sit out.
“I don’t want to see anyone have to deal with a situation like that,” he said.
Mulfinger also reminded the Council that there is always a two-week window for city staff to get the pool up and going before it can be open to the public, alluding to the longer they prolong a decision, the longer it will take to get it operational. His personal recommendation to the Council, although he very much enjoys the Oelwein Aquatic Center and sees it as a valuable recreational and social asset to children and adults in the community, it is not feasible to open it this year due to unknowns regarding the pandemic and what the governor might or might not decide later this month.
Councilman Cantrell, who also serves on the Park and Recreation Board, asked the Council to once again table the motion until May 27 or at which time the governor gives the go ahead to open municipal swimming pools. The motion received a second and all but Fisk voted in favor of tabling a decision until the next meeting.
Before adjourning the meeting, the Council also decided to return to the online or phone-in meeting format, due to audio concerns and seating limitations.
The next Council meeting will be 5:30 — 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 26. Persons can join the meeting from computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/466113701. Persons can also dial in using your phone, 1-646-749-3112; Access Code: 466-113-701.