OELWEIN – City Council proceedings have had to change in format due to COVID-19 restrictions. Although Council members now meet in a virtual online meeting, it has not hindered audience participation.
City officials have wanted to move forward on the Wings East pavement improvements project for the area between 12th and 13th Avenues NE, from First to Third Streets, but expressed concern the public hearings would not allow enough input from the residents living in the project area, due to restrictions on public gatherings.
After careful planning and preparation, a global.gotomeeting.com site was used where anyone could join the meeting from a computer, tablet or smart phone. A dial in option was also made available to engage as many as possible.
The virtual join-in meeting proved beneficial, as the Council heard from several residents during the public hearing and was also able to answer some of their questions, before approving resolutions to go forward with plans, specifications, notice to bidders and eventually form a contract for the project.
The Wings East pavement improvement project will include a 3.5-inch asphalt overlay on portions of 12th and 13th Avenues NE and Second and third Streets NE north of First Street NE. Concrete curb and gutter and full depth asphalt pavement replacement will be necessary for portions of Third Street and 13th Avenue that are beyond repair. Other work includes pavement removal, concrete driveway and sidewalk removal/replacement, excavation, topsoil, traffic control, storm sewer and seeding. Sealed proposals on the project will be received in the Deputy City Clerk’s office at City Hall until 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 2. The Council is expected to award a contract at its June 8 meeting. The project is expected to start this summer and be concluded before Thanksgiving.
The Council discussed the fate of the swimming season at the Oelwein Aquatic Center at length. City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger and Parks Superintendent Josh Johnson had put together some pros and cons of opening the pool to the public under current pandemic restrictions.
Mulfinger pointed out no one enjoys taking family to the pool on a hot summer day more than he does and the thought of not having a swimming season would be a huge disappointment to many. However, he and Johnson agreed that under still-stringent regulations of social distancing, disinfecting and monitoring, it would take considerable extra staff to keep everyone safe.
Councilman Renee Cantrell said she wants to see what the governor has to say, referring to the May 15 date that is hopeful for opening up more businesses and recreation areas.
Councilman Warren Fisk said, “If it’s about making a sacrifice that kids can’t swim this summer, then it’s ridiculous to even talk about.”
Councilman Matt Weber said the reason people are seeing the number of cases continue to grow is because more testing is being made available and a lot of information is being presented because more data is now coming to light.
Fisk said one thing he was getting from all of the reports is that everyone has been dealing with (the pandemic) since March and he doesn’t thing they have the faintest idea what is going on, in terms of when conditions will improve.
Councilman Karen Seeders said, speaking for her own kids, she would like to make sure they have explored all the information before making a final decision.
Mayor Brett DeVore also said he is in favor of tabling a decision until a special meeting to be set for Monday, May 18. The Council voted to table until Monday.
Governor Kim Reynolds said she would release perhaps a new proclamation of openings or partial openings of more public places and non-essential businesses after going over data received Tuesday. Her announcement is expected during her daily briefing on Wednesday, May 13.