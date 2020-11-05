Are you or someone you know struggling to quit smoking, vaping, or chewing?
The week of Nov. 15-21 is Northeast Iowa’s Tobacco Awareness Week. The 19th marks the nationwide Great American Smokeout. This annual event encourages people to stop using tobacco for the day and to make plans to quit.
The boards of supervisors from Allamakee, Delaware, Fayette, Howard, and Winneshiek Counties have proclaimed Tobacco Awareness Week throughout their counties.
Overcoming nicotine addiction to any tobacco product can be challenging regardless if you are an adolescent or an adult. It’s a journey that you don’t have to face alone. Free services are available to help guide you down the path to success. These services pair you with a trained Quit Coach to help develop an individualized quitting plan and determine how to best help you.
In Iowa, there are two free resources available to all residents. Are you worried about your teen vaping? MY LIFE MY QUIT is a service that is specifically designed for youth ages 13 to 17 years old. Teens may call or text 855-891-9989. For more information about youth tobacco/nicotine use visit www.mylifemyquit.org. If you are 18+, take advantage of QUITLINE by calling 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669) or visit www.quitlineiowa.org to enroll. Registration specialists and Quit Coaches are available 24 hours a day. If you are uninsured or on Medicare, you may be eligible for free nicotine replacement therapy.
Learn how to get involved and support tobacco prevention efforts in our communities, by contacting Fayette County Substance Abuse Coalition at ahavenstrite@helpingservices.org.
FCSAC was established in 2003 and is dedicated to providing education about the risks of all substance use and to promoting healthy lifestyle choices for everyone in Fayette County.