INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Supervisors have been keeping up-to-date on the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) with reports from Buchanan County Health Director Tai Burkhart and Emergency Management Coordinator Rick Wulfekuhle.
At the March 9 supervisors’ meeting, the day after Iowa’s first COVID-19 case was announced, Burkhart gave an initial report on COVID-19 and passed along recommendations from the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) and the U.S .Centers for Disease Control (CDC). She reiterated the need to follow the three Cs – cover your cough, clean your hands, and contain germs.
By the March 16 supervisors’ meeting, the situation became more grim. Burkhart and Wulfekuhle updated the board on the coronavirus with recommendations on continuing county services for the protection of the employees and residents. It was agreed to limit access to county offices, requiring appointments for essential services, and expanding the employee sick leave policy until further notice.
The March 23 meeting was limited to county officials on-site and others joining telephonically. The highlight was the passage of the Disaster Emergency for Buchanan County Proclamation, declaring, “a state of emergency authorized under Iowa State Statute and will execute the expenditure of emergency funds from all available sources, the invoking of mutual aid agreements, and the applying to the State of Iowa for assistance.”
In addition, the county later issued “Updated Measures” on Monday, spelling out further steps taken:
“The welfare of our employees and residents is our top priority. With the uncertainties associated with COVID-19 effective March 24 all non-essential employees will be not be reporting to work. If a resident needs an essential service, they can call the respective office and leave a message. The department head will be returning calls within 48 hours. If individuals have questions on COVID-19, please call 2-1-1 or visit Iowa Department of Public Health’s website at https://idph.iowa.gov/.
“We want to encourage all residents to use online payment services, mail, or the drop box located in the parking lot of the courthouse for payments. Many services provided by county departments can be done online or information is available on the county’s website, www.buchanancountyiowa.org, regarding proper paperwork that can be completed and mailed to the appropriate office or dropped off in the drop box. If you have questions regarding a service, please telephone or email the appropriate office.
- County Auditor, 319-334-4109 or auditor@co.buchanan.ia.us If you have nomination papers for the upcoming election to turn in call the office and we will make arrangements for accepting the papers.
- County Assessor, 319-334-2706 or assessor@co.buchanan.ia.us
- County Attorney, 319-334-3710 or attorney@co.buchanan.ia.us
- County Conservation, 319-636-2617 or dcohen@co.buchanan.ia.us (Camping, cabin, shelter reservations, register for programs, and information on parks can be located at www.buchanancountyparks.com.)
- Clerk of Court, 319-334-2196 or buchanan.county.clerk@iowacourts.gov
- County Engineer, 319-334-6031 or engineer@co.buchanan.ia.us
- Environmental Health/Zoning Administrator, 319-334-2873 or maeven@co.buchanan.ia.us (All permit applications can be found on the county’s website.)
- County Recorder, 319-334-4259 or recorder@co.buchanan.ia.us
- County Treasurer, 319-334-2005 (auto renewals/titles) 319-334-4340 (property tax) 319-334-7456 (driver’s license) or treasurer@co.buchanan.ia.us
- Community Services, 319-334-7450 or jdavison@co.buchanan.ia.us for mental health or disability services, general assistance, or veterans services and food pantry referrals
- Emergency Management Services, 319-334-6411 or ems@co.buchanan.ia.us
- Public Health Services, 319-332-0860 or publichealth@co.buchanan.ia.us”
The list of essential employees includes those in law enforcement, public health, emergency management, and the auditor. All other county employees are to remain at home.
Burkhart underscored that this time is not for vacations.
The supervisors voted to keep all employees on a paid status. Department heads are to check department emails and communicate with employees as best they can under the new rules. They also discussed protocols should a road safety issue arise.
The supervisors will reevaluate the situation on April 3.