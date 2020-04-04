INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Supervisors held a special session on Wednesday, April 1, electronically to discuss employee work policies in a COVID-19 world.
In response to changes to the Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA) at the federal level, the supervisors and several county department heads gathered online to discuss the changes the county would have to make to its FMLA and work policies. As the payroll and human resources manager for Buchanan County, Auditor City Gosse led the discussion.
Topics included:
- Monitoring employee temperatures
- Limiting the number of employees in an office/shop at one time
- Tracking payroll
- General office tasks, (i.e., trash, cleaning, mail)
- Secondary road duties
- Encouraging the public to use drop boxes, mail, and online resources
Earlier this month, the county stated that due to the COVID-19 situation, effective Tuesday, March 24, all non-essential employees would not be reporting to work. If a resident needs service, they should call the respective office and leave a message. Department heads are to monitor messages and return calls within 48 business hours.
The treasurer’s department payment drop box is located curbside near the courthouse’s public entrance on the east side.
The mailing address of most county departments is: Buchanan County Courthouse, 210 5th Avenue NE, Independence, IA 50644.
Department contact information and online resources are available on the county’s website: www.buchanancountyiowa.org.
The State of Iowa Clerk of Court information is online at www.iowacourts.gov under the tabs: Iowa Courts / District Court / Judicial District 1 / Buchanan.
If individuals have questions on COVID-19, please call 2-1-1 or visit the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website at https://idph.iowa.gov/. Additional information may found on Facebook at Buchanan County Public Health.
Information about Buchanan County parks may be found at www.buchanancountyparks.com.
Dan Cohen, executive director of the Buchanan County Conservation Board, stated the parks are open to daytime visitors; however, the latrines are closed, Fontana Nature Center and cabins are closed, and people should not use the playground equipment. He said the public should enjoy the areas, but follow “social distance” guidelines. Follow “Fontana Park” on Facebook for virtual tours and other ideas for activities.
The supervisors will discuss the policy issues again at their regular Monday morning meeting, which will be held electronically.
Absentee Ballot Requests
Gosse also spoke about the press release from Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate regarding absentee ballots for the June 2 primary election. She had previously issued a statement promoting the use of voting absentee ballot by mail as it would be “the best way to protect the health of everyone [voters and election workers] involved.”
However, at the time she said voters could submit an absentee ballot request form to the auditor’s office. As of March 31, Secretary Pate announced his office plans to mail an absentee ballot request form to “every active registered voter in the state ahead of the June 2 primary. The forms will be sent in mid-late April and will include prepaid postage for return mailing to county auditors.”
Iowans can download a printable absentee ballot request form at https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/absenteeballotapp.pdf.
After the request form is processed by the county auditor’s office, the actual ballot will be sent to the voter.
Eligible Iowans who have not registered to vote or updated their registration should do so now to ensure the absentee ballot request form goes to the correct address. For the first time, Iowans who are 17 years old and will be 18 by November 3 can vote in the June primary. You can register to vote online or download a printable voter registration form at https://sos.iowa.gov/registertovote.
Gosse also reminds voters that, for the primary election, they must choose a political party on the request form in order to receive the correct ballot.