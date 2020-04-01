When the Bremer County Board of Supervisors voted on March 18 to lock the courthouse and other county-owned buildings in response to the early stages of the COVID-19 outbreak in Iowa, it led to a shift in how county departments and the Clerk of Court served the public.
About two weeks later, and with another month at least to go before the county, state, nation and world emerges from the pandemic, officials report that most have settled into the new normal.
Shelley Wolf, Bremer County Auditor and public information officer for the county, told Waverly Newspapers many of the employees, including herself, have been working from home to follow social distancing guidelines put forward by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“We’ve just spread out,” Wolf said by phone. “Everybody was already being super careful, and our janitor has been doing a wonderful job of going around and cleaning constantly, wiping door handles and high-touched surfaces. What we’ve done now is just spread out a little further.”
For example, Wolf and Treasurer Sue Shonka have each moved one employee from their respective offices into the first-floor conference room, where they are adequately separated.
“It’s a big room with only two people in it,” Wolf said. “In my office, we’re down to just two people physically in the office.”
She added that since the Recorder’s Office has just three people, Missy Thurm had allowed them all to come to work as per normal.
Meanwhile, upstairs on the third floor, the Clerk of Court’s office has split into two teams, where two of the deputy clerks work from home and two man the office in a 14-day rotation. The Iowa Judicial Branch ordered all 100 clerks’ offices to remain open despite the status of each courthouse.
Clerk of Court Julie Kneip, who runs the Bremer, Butler, Floyd and Franklin county offices, said her staffs have tried to reduce the contact with the public as much as possible, the same as at the county level.
“If anybody needs to come into our office area for any reason, they would call us, and then we would assist them,” Kneip said.
A copy of the press release from the March 18 lockdown is posted in the rear vestibule, along First Avenue Northeast. It includes the phone numbers for all county offices and the clerk of court.
Bremer County offices will allow face-to-face meetings by appointment if there are any essential services that cannot be satisfied by any other method. Meanwhile, those needing the clerk’s services would call, and then when one of the staff lets them in, they would then take the elevator to the third floor.
However, most of the judicial matters are handled electronically, including court filings and fine payments, and other county services can be handled online or by phone as well. In addition, there is a drop box near First Avenue, where the public can make their payments and filings for any office inside the courthouse.
On Sunday, President Donald Trump extended the enforcement CDC virus mitigation guidelines through April 30. Then on Tuesday, he warned that the next few weeks would be “very painful,” while showing a projection of between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths nationwide over the next few months even with perfect mitigation measures.
Wolf, the Bremer County Auditor, said she expects her staff and the other county employees to hunker down and continue as long as it takes.
“I don’t foresee any more extreme changes happening,” she said. “I think we’ve got it covered pretty much as best we can now, and we can function like this very well, and we shouldn’t have to make any further adjustments, as far as even being more remote.”
Kneip, the clerk of court, said once the emergency is over, her offices’ interactions with the public will remain reduced.
“In the future, even when things get back to — quote-unquote — ‘normal,’ because of all of these things that have been put in place now to reduce that interaction during this time,” she said. “I don’t seeing it going back to requiring more contact.”