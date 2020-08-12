WEST UNION — Concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic dominated the recent Fayette County Board of Health meeting.
Schools starting, contact tracing, immunizations, bar and restaurant concerns, childcare, home health and more were all topics of discussion.
Julie Creery, clinical director of Outpatient Services/Fayette County Public Health Administrator at Gundersen Palmer Lutheran Hospital and Clinics, first addressed the board in regards to Home Health services. She explained that services have been scaled back to essential visits to help prevent the spread of the virus.
Creery foresees this situation as continuing. “I’m leery about putting services back in place at this time. We are going to stay where we’re at for right now,” she said
She also pointed out that Federal Emergency Management Agency funds to cover losses related to the pandemic should be coming into the county at some point. She urged the board to use these funds to contract with someone to do tracing and follow ups of those who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Public Health turned contact-tracing over to the state several weeks ago due to workload concerns.
“I don’t feel the state is following up,” Creery said. “If we get extra money, we need to contact our own tracers. I feel that with school opening in a few weeks, there is no way the state can do it. The COVID relief fund can help us. We currently have two positive cases we are seeing right now and there has been no contact efforts being done in their cases.”
Public Health Director Jes Wegner then briefed the board on the upcoming immunization season for school students and fall influenza clinics.
“It’s going to be different,” she said. “There is a potential that we will offer drive-through services so the amount of PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) will be lessened and there will be less risk compared to going into facilities. We may provide the flu vaccines to trained staff at long-term care centers who can administer the vaccine themselves.”
She said that typically Public Health would provide flu immunization clinics at long-term care centers, schools and larger businesses.
She went on to describe the current COVID-19 situation for the county, and what things were being done or not done in regard to the spread of the virus.
“Schools are being provided with a checklist of suggestions on cleaning and bus safety measures,” Wegner said. “I foresee once schools open, a lot more calls for Public Health concerning tracing, general questions and concerns, where to get tested and more.”
She said testing is currently available at the emergency room at Gundersen Palmer Lutheran Hospital in West Union, Scott Pharmacy in Fayette and the Mercy One emergency room in Oelwein.
“With cases going up in our region there is a real concern with schools opening,” she said.
She added that an outbreak at a childcare provider would critically exacerbate a shortage of those services in the county.
One area that Creery pointed out where increased spread is being traced is in bars and restaurants. She said measures are being taken to try and make sure that the guidelines for those establishments are being followed.
The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA), the State Alcoholic Beverages Division (ABD) and Northeast Iowa Inspections announced recently that they will work together to ensure that bars and restaurants follow the guidance and safeguards directed by Gov. Kim Reynolds’s emergency public health disaster proclamation.
Both the ABD and DIA will carry out enforcement and disciplinary action, which could result in a $1,000 fine on first violation for businesses with an alcoholic permit and a warning for those with only a food license. A second infraction will trigger a seven-day suspension for both food only and alcohol serving establishments. A third infraction will trigger the revocation of all food and alcohol permits and licenses.
“We are actually seeing people refusing to get tested, so the numbers could be higher,” Creery said. “One of the biggest concerns is they don’t want to be forced to be off work and some of them say they don’t want their names being recorded as having the virus. This is a trend we are seeing more and more.”
“That’s like witnessing a crime and not reporting it,” said Dr. Anthony Leo of Oelwein, a member of the Health Board.
Wegner said they are also working on a plan on how a future vaccine for the virus will be distributed.
“It will go to the care centers first,” she said. “We will be training staff at the points of dispensing on how to prepare for when the time comes. Hopefully we will be ready.”
The board then went into a closed session and returned with no action taken.