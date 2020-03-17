Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Bremer County Courthouse

In an attempt to slow or prevent the spread of the COVID 19 virus, Bremer County government officials have determined that it is in the best interest of the public and its employees to greatly limit face to face services and ask the public to please do all business you can by phone, mail, dropbox and internet and refrain from coming to the Courthouse.

The Treasurer, Recorder and Auditor’s Offices in the Courthouse are fully staffed but have suspended in person services until further notice. Restrooms are not available for public use.

In addition, most services are available online, through the mail, by drop box along First Avenue Northeast on the north side of the courthouse and by phone. Appointments can be made for essential services that cannot be accommodated by other means and cannot wait.

The situation will continue to be monitored and periodic updates will be released as circumstances evolve.

These are uncertain times and given the circumstances Bremer County Officials identify this is an inconvenience and have compassion for our residents. Please call (319) 352-0340 or visit https://www.co.bremer.ia.us/ “Latest News” on the home page for direction and guidance

Contact information and details for each department of the county are as follows:

Bremer County Assessor

415 E. Bremer Ave., Waverly, IA 50677

(319) 352-0145; fax (319) 352-0150

jkeller@co.bremer.ia.us; aaronb@co.bremer.ia.us

hmcclatchey@co.bremer.ia.us; jeckenrod@co.bremer.ia.us

Bremer Counties 2020 assessment notices will be mailed shortly. We encourage utilization of email, phone, or mailing for correspondence on matters regarding your assessment notice, to file an appeal, or signing up for any of the various credits and exemptions. Please, also review specific dates on the lower portion of the notice.

Bremer County Attorney

415 E. Bremer Ave., Waverly, IA 50677

Phone: 319-352-0214

Kasey’s email: kwadding@co.bremer.ia.us

Jill’s email: jdashner@co.bremer.ia.us

Randy’s email: rvangent@co.bremer.ia.us

Kelly’s email: krustad@co.bremer.ia.us

Bremer County Auditor

415 E Bremer Ave, Waverly, IA 50677

(319) 352-0340; fax (319) 352-0290

swolf@co.bremer.ia.us

Payroll & Claims: lganske@co.bremer.ia.us;

Election info: sularue@co.bremer.ia.us

Real Estate: jbremner@co.bremer.ia.us;

Human Resources: bmeeker@co.bremer.ia.us

If filing papers for the June 2nd Primary Election and/or November 3rd General Election,

please call the office for directions.

Requesting an Absentee Ballot by mail for the Primary Election is strongly encouraged. Voter Registration is available by mail, through the Iowa Dept. of Transportation Driver’s License or Iowa Secretary of State website.

Bremer County Building & Zoning

415 E. Bremer Ave., Waverly, IA 50677

Phone: 319/352-0332

Email: permits@co.bremer.ia.us

Drop box on North side of Courthouse, please mark envelope for B & Z Dept.

CBS (Community Based Services)

403 Third St. SE, Waverly, IA 50677

319-352-2990

slahr@co.bremer.ia.us

Restricting non-essential visitors to all service homes until further notice.

Bremer County Conservation

P.O. Box 412 1104 S. Main St. Tripoli, IA 50676

(319) 882-4742

Convenience Center (Landfill)

Business as usual

2049 200th Street

Waverly, IA 50677

(319) 352-4574 Phone

Bremer County Emergency Management

111 Fourth St. NE

Waverly, Iowa 50677

kladage@co.bremer.ia.us

(319) 352-0133

Bremer County Engineer

1995 Euclid Ave., Waverly, IA 50677

(319)352-4302

Dropbox and permit forms in the entryway.

Bremer County Finance

415 E. Bremer Ave., Waverly, IA 50677

(319) 352-0635 kjohansen@co.bremer.ia.us

Bremer County GIS

415 E. Bremer Ave., Waverly, IA 50677

319-352-5043 or slarue@co.bremer.ia.us

On Line Parcel Mapping can be found at https://beacon.schneidercorp.com

IT/MIS

415 E. Bremer Ave., Waverly, IA 50677

(319) 483-4407

Mental Health/Disability Services, General Assistance and Substance Abuse

Bremer County Annex - 203 First Ave. NE

Phone: 319-352-2993

Fax: 319-352-2997

Jheidemann@co.bremer.ia.us or delliott@co.bremer.ia.us

Drop Box in entryway of the Annex

Public Health

403 Third St. SE, Waverly, IA 50677

(319) 352-0082

lsharp@co.bremer.ia.us

Bremer County Recorder

415 E. Bremer Ave., Waverly, IA 50677

319-352-0401 mthurm@co.bremer.ia.us

Documents for recording can be dropped off in drop box along 1st Ave NE on the north side of the Courthouse.

E-recordings: www.iowalandrecords.org

Certified copies of birth, death, marriage: www.vitalchek.com or call 866-809-0290

Passports: www.travel.state.gov

Hunting License: www.iowadnr.gov

Roadside Vegetation Management

1995 Euclid Ave., Waverly, IA 50677

(319) 559-0559

Bremer County Sheriff

111 Fourth St. NE, Waverly Iowa 50677

319-352-5400

The Jail has suspended visitors to inmates. Check their website: www.bremercountysheriff.org and Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/BremerCountySheriffsOffice/ for more information. Sheriff will not be doing fingerprints for the public until further notice. Weapon permits will only be handled by mail. Please print off the application from our website page, make a copy of your driver’s license, training certificate if for permit to carry. Mail a check, money order or cashier’s check to our office. Do not send cash through the mail. The deadlines remain the same for renewal. Renewal is $25 and a new permit is $50. If there is a problem with the permit application Sheriff Pickett will contact you. Sex Offenders should call the Sheriff’s Office using prompt 5.

Board of Supervisors

415 E. Bremer Ave., Waverly, IA 50677

(319) 352-0130

tneil@co.bremer.ia.us

kkammeyer@co.bremer.ia.us

dhildebrandt@co.bremer.ia.us

Bremer County Treasurer

415 E. Bremer Ave., Waverly, IA 50677

Motor Vehicle at 319-352-0164

Driver’s License at 319-352-2615

Online: www.iowadot.gov

Property Tax 319-352-0242

Pay online at: https://www.iowatreasurers.org/

A drop box is available on the North side of the court house for payments along First Avenue Northeast, Waverly

Bremer County Veteran Affairs

Bremer County Annex - 203 First Ave. NE Waverly, IA 50677

(319) 352-4209

njarnagin@co.bremer.ia.us

www.bremercountyva.org

Drop Box in entryway of the Annex