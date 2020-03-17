In an attempt to slow or prevent the spread of the COVID 19 virus, Bremer County government officials have determined that it is in the best interest of the public and its employees to greatly limit face to face services and ask the public to please do all business you can by phone, mail, dropbox and internet and refrain from coming to the Courthouse.
The Treasurer, Recorder and Auditor’s Offices in the Courthouse are fully staffed but have suspended in person services until further notice. Restrooms are not available for public use.
In addition, most services are available online, through the mail, by drop box along First Avenue Northeast on the north side of the courthouse and by phone. Appointments can be made for essential services that cannot be accommodated by other means and cannot wait.
The situation will continue to be monitored and periodic updates will be released as circumstances evolve.
These are uncertain times and given the circumstances Bremer County Officials identify this is an inconvenience and have compassion for our residents. Please call (319) 352-0340 or visit https://www.co.bremer.ia.us/ “Latest News” on the home page for direction and guidance
Contact information and details for each department of the county are as follows:
Bremer County Assessor
415 E. Bremer Ave., Waverly, IA 50677
(319) 352-0145; fax (319) 352-0150
jkeller@co.bremer.ia.us; aaronb@co.bremer.ia.us
hmcclatchey@co.bremer.ia.us; jeckenrod@co.bremer.ia.us
Bremer Counties 2020 assessment notices will be mailed shortly. We encourage utilization of email, phone, or mailing for correspondence on matters regarding your assessment notice, to file an appeal, or signing up for any of the various credits and exemptions. Please, also review specific dates on the lower portion of the notice.
Bremer County Attorney
415 E. Bremer Ave., Waverly, IA 50677
Phone: 319-352-0214
Kasey’s email: kwadding@co.bremer.ia.us
Jill’s email: jdashner@co.bremer.ia.us
Randy’s email: rvangent@co.bremer.ia.us
Kelly’s email: krustad@co.bremer.ia.us
Bremer County Auditor
415 E Bremer Ave, Waverly, IA 50677
(319) 352-0340; fax (319) 352-0290
Payroll & Claims: lganske@co.bremer.ia.us;
Election info: sularue@co.bremer.ia.us
Real Estate: jbremner@co.bremer.ia.us;
Human Resources: bmeeker@co.bremer.ia.us
If filing papers for the June 2nd Primary Election and/or November 3rd General Election,
please call the office for directions.
Requesting an Absentee Ballot by mail for the Primary Election is strongly encouraged. Voter Registration is available by mail, through the Iowa Dept. of Transportation Driver’s License or Iowa Secretary of State website.
Bremer County Building & Zoning
415 E. Bremer Ave., Waverly, IA 50677
Phone: 319/352-0332
Email: permits@co.bremer.ia.us
Drop box on North side of Courthouse, please mark envelope for B & Z Dept.
CBS (Community Based Services)
403 Third St. SE, Waverly, IA 50677
319-352-2990
Restricting non-essential visitors to all service homes until further notice.
Bremer County Conservation
P.O. Box 412 1104 S. Main St. Tripoli, IA 50676
(319) 882-4742
Convenience Center (Landfill)
Business as usual
2049 200th Street
Waverly, IA 50677
(319) 352-4574 Phone
Bremer County Emergency Management
111 Fourth St. NE
Waverly, Iowa 50677
(319) 352-0133
Bremer County Engineer
1995 Euclid Ave., Waverly, IA 50677
(319)352-4302
Dropbox and permit forms in the entryway.
Bremer County Finance
415 E. Bremer Ave., Waverly, IA 50677
(319) 352-0635 kjohansen@co.bremer.ia.us
Bremer County GIS
415 E. Bremer Ave., Waverly, IA 50677
319-352-5043 or slarue@co.bremer.ia.us
On Line Parcel Mapping can be found at https://beacon.schneidercorp.com
IT/MIS
415 E. Bremer Ave., Waverly, IA 50677
(319) 483-4407
Mental Health/Disability Services, General Assistance and Substance Abuse
Bremer County Annex - 203 First Ave. NE
Phone: 319-352-2993
Fax: 319-352-2997
Jheidemann@co.bremer.ia.us or delliott@co.bremer.ia.us
Drop Box in entryway of the Annex
Public Health
403 Third St. SE, Waverly, IA 50677
(319) 352-0082
Bremer County Recorder
415 E. Bremer Ave., Waverly, IA 50677
319-352-0401 mthurm@co.bremer.ia.us
Documents for recording can be dropped off in drop box along 1st Ave NE on the north side of the Courthouse.
E-recordings: www.iowalandrecords.org
Certified copies of birth, death, marriage: www.vitalchek.com or call 866-809-0290
Passports: www.travel.state.gov
Hunting License: www.iowadnr.gov
Roadside Vegetation Management
1995 Euclid Ave., Waverly, IA 50677
(319) 559-0559
Bremer County Sheriff
111 Fourth St. NE, Waverly Iowa 50677
319-352-5400
The Jail has suspended visitors to inmates. Check their website: www.bremercountysheriff.org and Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/BremerCountySheriffsOffice/ for more information. Sheriff will not be doing fingerprints for the public until further notice. Weapon permits will only be handled by mail. Please print off the application from our website page, make a copy of your driver’s license, training certificate if for permit to carry. Mail a check, money order or cashier’s check to our office. Do not send cash through the mail. The deadlines remain the same for renewal. Renewal is $25 and a new permit is $50. If there is a problem with the permit application Sheriff Pickett will contact you. Sex Offenders should call the Sheriff’s Office using prompt 5.
Board of Supervisors
415 E. Bremer Ave., Waverly, IA 50677
(319) 352-0130
Bremer County Treasurer
415 E. Bremer Ave., Waverly, IA 50677
Motor Vehicle at 319-352-0164
Driver’s License at 319-352-2615
Online: www.iowadot.gov
Property Tax 319-352-0242
Pay online at: https://www.iowatreasurers.org/
A drop box is available on the North side of the court house for payments along First Avenue Northeast, Waverly
Bremer County Veteran Affairs
Bremer County Annex - 203 First Ave. NE Waverly, IA 50677
(319) 352-4209
Drop Box in entryway of the Annex