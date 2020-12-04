The first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine could arrive here as early as Dec. 14, which will launch months of distribution efforts by Fayette County Public Health. County health officials have plans in place, but expect to run out of money along the way.
Fayette County's Board of Health met virtually Friday morning and heard updates on the spread of the virus — the county now has 12 recorded deaths — as well as about the complexities and cost of distributing COVID-19 vaccine.
As things stand today, Fayette County Public Health, which is operated under contract by Gundersen Palmer Community Health, will not have enough money to cover the vaccination efforts stretching into next summer, said Community Health director Julie Creery at the meeting.
"We're talking just thousands of thousand of dollars so if any of you have great ideas or can brainstorm other funding sources, we're certainly open to explore that," she said.
Gundersen Palmer has been subsidizing Public Health for years, Creery said, noting that the health system is covering a $40,000 shortfall from last fiscal year.
"Gundersen Palmer is using their CARES Act money to fund that shortfall," Creery said. "But I do want to make the point that we have a contract to provide Public Health to our county for $112,000 a year for essential services. Now, we've never lived through a pandemic before so this is all new. There was never funding set up for that."
She suggested the County Board of Supervisors in future budgets consider setting aside funds in an emergency fund for public health. It's a concept other counties are considering, she said.
She also put on the table seeking more funding from the county through the allotment it received from the CARES ACT.
"The county had gotten $250,000 in CARES money and we were hoping that some of that then would be dedicated to Public Health," she said. "We were told it has not (been). I don't know where all that money went."
Fayette County Board Chairwoman Jeanine Tellin, who is also a member of the Board of Health, could speak to that if she wanted, Creery said.
She added: "It's going to be a problem. Gundersen Palmer has just gone above and beyond for years, but it is not Gundersen Palmer's responsibility to fund this pandemic in Fayette County and that's what's happening right now."
For her part, Tellin said the county does not have any money set aside that Public Health could tap. She also described the county's budgeting process that is getting underway and its timeline. She said Public Health needs to meet with all three of the supervisors to make its case for more funding. She said they will need detailed information about where the money will be spent.
Asked about the CARES Act money, Tellin said: "This was for expenses already given — our expenses already taken out of our regular budget."
She also talked about the county departments handling the the allotment.
"This was all government county money," Tellin said. "This is not to go to Public Health, they had their own CARES Act money pool to pull from. So this all is money that goes to things that have been expended on the county side, for face shields, face masks, those things that we have already expended (on) at the county."
Public Health Nurse Jesse Wegner said, "The next six months will be very intense," as she gave a wide-ranging report on COVID-19 in the county. In it, she reported that the state will deliver the initial shipment of vaccines to Public Health. Based on the recommendation of a Centers for Disease Control committee, the first priority group that will receive vaccine are health care workers and long-term facility residents and staff.
"I can say this today and it changes tomorrow," Wegner told the board. "That's a very fluid situation."
An estimated 3,100 people in the county of more than 19,000 people would get vaccine in the first round, according to Wegner. A second round would go to people in other critical infrastructure, such as law enforcement and fire departments.
Then in late spring to early summer the vaccine should be available to the general public.
The vaccine is not like a flu vaccine, in that the COVID-19 vaccine needs to be given in two doses nearly a month apart.
"It's not just one shot and we're done," Wegner said.
The effort will be expensive. Wegner said they estimate 30 additional people will be needed to run two drive-though clinics.
The personnel will be needed to not only give the vaccine, but to handle, for example, special logistics because of the cold storage requirements, data entry for the Centers for Disease Control, site management and security.
To operate a drive-through vaccination clinic will cost around $6,000 an hour, Creery said quoting an estimate she heard.
"How many days are we going to have to do that to reach everybody," Creery asked. "And then we're going to go through a second time — a second vaccine shot needed."
The drive throughs will be only one way vaccines will be delivered.
The board discussed some funding options including charitable foundations, as well as seeking more money from the county.
The Board of Health's next scheduled meeting is in early February.