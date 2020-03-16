Buchanan County Implements Safety Measures regarding COVID-19
On Monday, March 16, 2020 the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors met with Department Heads regarding the implementation of additional safety measures in County Offices for all employees and the public.
The welfare of our employees and residents is our top priority. With the uncertainties associated with COVID-19 we are limiting access to the County Offices. Effective immediately all services will be by appointment only until further notice. If individuals have questions on COVID-19 please call 2-1-1 or visit Iowa Department of Public Health’s website at https://idph.iowa.gov/.
We want to encourage all residents to use online payment services; mail or the drop box located in the parking lot of the courthouse for payments.
Many services provided by county departments can be done online or information is available on the county’s website www.buchanancountyiowa.org regarding proper paperwork that can be completed and mailed to the appropriate office or dropped off in the drop box. If you have questions regarding a service please telephone or e-mail the appropriate office.
- County Auditor, 319-334-4109 or auditor@co.buchanan.ia.us Passport applications will be by appointment only.
- County Assessor, 319-334-2706 or assessor@co.buchanan.ia.us
- County Attorney, 319-334-3710 or attorney@co.buchanan.ia.us
- County Conservation, 319-636-2617 or dcohen@co.buchanan.ia.us Camping, cabin, shelter reservations, register for programs and information on parks can be located at www.buchanancountyparks.com
- Clerk of Court, 319-334-2196 or buchanan.county.clerk@iowacourts.gov
- Environmental Health/Zoning Administrator, 319-334-2873 or maeven@co.buchanan.ia.us All permit applications can be found on the county’s website.
- County Recorder, 319-334-4259 or recorder@co.buchanan.ia.us
- County Treasurer, 319-334-2005 (auto renewals/titles) 319-334-4340 (property tax) 319-334-7456 (driver’s license) or treasurer@co.buchanan.ia.us
- Community Services, 319-334-7450 or jdavison@co.buchanan.ia.us for mental health or disability services; pmeyer@co.buchanan.ia.us for general assistance or veterans services and food pantry referrals.
- Emergency Management Services, 319-334-6411 or ems@co.buchanan.ia.us
- Public Health Services, 319-332-0860 or publichealth@co.buchanan.ia.us