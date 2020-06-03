The Bremer County Courthouse reopened Wednesday after the county supervisors closed its doors on March 18.
During that time, the courthouse continued to provide services, but there were restrictions in place to ensure the safety of the staff and the public.
A dropbox by the curbside along First Avenue Northeast handled paperwork like tax documents, ballot drop-offs and registration payments or marriage license filings.
“It was very utilized,” Auditor Shelley Wolf said.
Court services were conducted by phone or online by a judicial order.
Most courthouse employees continued to report to their desks at work, while others worked from home.
The quarantine happened to overlap with the primary election season, putting a lot of strain on the Auditor’s Office, which had to pull off elections with a limited staff and a reduced number of polling locations, while ensuring the safety of poll workers and the voting public.
The courthouse reopening was scheduled for Wednesday so that the doors would open after the hectic work for primaries was over.
On Wednesday morning, a new environment met members of the public on the first floor of the building.
At the Recorder’s Office, a window now separates the staff from the public with only a small space between the counter and the frame, allowing just enough room for the passing of paperwork. One employee, Lynn Anhalt, was busy spraying the counter surface with disinfectant, which she said she does after each customer.
Signs reminding the public about social distancing, the practice of keeping 6 feet away from others, are posted in the hallway. In front of the counters at various counters, there are notices asking people to limit stepping up to the window to one person only.
Also on the main floor, windows are installed in front of the counters at the Treasurer’s Office. At the Auditor’s Office, there is now a partition as well, and a door which leads into the office, but that was part of a previously scheduled remodel.
At least one staff member of the Auditor’s Office, Barb Meeker, the human resources clerk, occupied the conference room on the opposite side of the hallway in order to stay with social distancing rules.
“The new norm here is more sanitizers for public use, masks would be available, and now that the election is done, we can still use the gern shields,” said Wolf, the auditor. “We are trying to keep everybody safe, if COVID did get here, we don’t want to knock out all of our workforce, because we would have a much harder time providing services than when the doors were locked.”