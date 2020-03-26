A woman in Clayton County between the ages of 18-40 has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating at home, the Iowa Department of Public Health announced Thursday morning.
It is the county’s first confirmed case.
The Public Health Department announced 34 additional cases for a total of 179 positive cases across the state.
There have been a total of 2,975 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs. Thirty-two Iowans are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, with 15 having been discharged and recovering.
Other counties where
new cases have been confirmed include Appanoose (one person 81 years or older), Black Hawk County (in the 18-40 age range), Cedar County (three people in 18-40, 61-80 and 81-plus), Des Moines County (one in 18-40), Jasper County (one
in 81-plus) Johnson County (one in 18-40, four in 41-60, and one in 61-80), Linn County (one in 18-40, three in 41-60 and one in 61-80), Mahaska County (one in 61-80), Monona County (one in 61-80), Page County (one in 41-60), Polk County (one in 18-40 years, two in 41-60, and one in 61-80, Pottawattamie County (one in 41-60), Scott County (one in 81-plus and three in 41-60), Sioux County (one in 61-80) and Washington County (two in 61-80 years).
The state announced the first COVID-19 case in Fayette County on Saturday, March 21, and the first in Buchanan County on Tuesday, March 24, the same day as Iowa’s first confirmed COVID-19-related death was reported out of Dubuque County. The person was between 61-80 years old.
Johnson County continues to lead the state in confirmed cases at 49, followed by Polk at 24, Linn at 12, and Washington at eight. Allamakee, Dallas and Scott counties each have seven cases. Dubuque and Muscatine counties have six.
In Northeast Iowa, Allamakee and Dubuque have the most cases. Winneshiek, Fayette and Buchanan each have one case. Black Hawk County has five.
“While this is Clayton County’s first case, it may not be the last, and that’s why we encourage all residents to continue to make prevention a priority,” said Clayton County Visiting Nurse Association Director Stacey Killian in a news release from Clayton County public information officer Jenna Pollock.
Preventative actions include:
· Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time.
· Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow/upper arm.
· Staying home when ill.