The number of confirmed Iowa cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, jumped Friday to 235, which was an increase of 56 over Thursday’s figure — which we reported at 179 — and the biggest daily jump yet for the state. Three Iowa patients have died, and 32 were hospitalized Friday, a state health graph showed, accessed at noon.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.
Gov. Kim Reynolds announced on Thursday an extension of the state public health emergency regarding the COVID-19 pandemic until noon on April 16.
She also suspended elective and nonessential medical and dental procedures, extended and expanded retail business closures, and ordered health care facilities and nursing homes to engage in advanced health care screenings.
She added to the required temporary closure list, clothing, shoe, jewelry, luggage, cosmetic and perfume and furniture stores as well as florists until April 7.
On Friday, Reynolds hosted a live news conference. The state is not yet past the two week phase starting March 17 when state officials anticipated substantial spread and implemented some of its COVID-19 policies, Reynolds said:
“We anticipate the numbers of positive cases as we’re testing more to continue to rise, probably see that through next week as well. Hopefully when get to (March) 31 when we have implemented some of the policies, we will start to see that hopefully flatten (COVID infection curve). And eventually maybe tip down. Another factor is … spring break. We’ve encouraged those that traveled out of state to self-isolate for 14 days so again we can protect vulnerable Iowans, mitigate and slow the spread.”
A public health official had just stated, in response to the Food and Drug Administration releasing guidance saying negative COVID-19 tests are not conclusive, that self-isolation for two weeks is the protocol: “To any Iowan that’s feeling even mildly ill when you receive a negative test COVID-19, we would ask you stay home until your symptoms resolve.”
Reynolds explained her decision not to issue a shelter in place order, as surrounding states have done, to be driven by the need to preserve the supply chain of personal protective equipment to meet the needs of health workers; by data from Department of Public Health, Centers for Disease Control and other factors in surrounding states; and by the desire to be “responsible, practical and consistent” in messaging: “The way you do that is base it on data.”
“I had said at this point we weren’t going to shut down schools,” Reynolds said. “The next day, we moved into substantial spread. Based on the data I had to make the decision to shut down schools. The same thing with businesses.”
Reynolds previously effectively closed salons, medical spas, barbershops, tattoo shops, tanning facilities, massage therapy establishments and swimming pools, as well as K-12 schools, bars, dine-in restaurants, theaters, casinos and barbershops in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus.
Iowa Workforce Development reported that about one-third of last week’s claims came from workers in the accommodation and food services industries. Other claimants came from the health care, education and retail sectors.
COUNTIES RECEIVE P.P.E.
Iowa Army National Guard soldiers delivered a shipment of personal protective equipment, or PPE, used by healthcare workers to prevent the spread of COVID-19, to Fayette and Clayton counties earlier this week, after county agencies communicated projected needs for PPE.
Public Health and Emergency Management agencies from both the counties worked to distribute the supplies throughout the county, such as to first responders, healthcare workers, and long-term care facility providers. Each agency is sourcing own additional PPE needs.
“Emergency Management received a limited amount of supplies this week through the National Guard and, in consultation with Fayette County Public Health, has distributed PPE based on need to Fayette County organizations,” said Jamie Hoey, on behalf of the COVID-19 response center for Fayette County’s Gundersen Palmer Community Health. “As more supplies come in, we are allocating them according to essential service workers and prioritizing based on need.”
Currently, personal protective equipment is adequate for Fayette County needs; however, donations of masks, N95 respirators, gloves, gowns, eye protection, face shields, digital thermometers, hand sanitizer that is at least 60% alcohol, sanitizing wipes, and so forth are being accepted by contacting Lisa Roberts, Fayette County Emergency Management Agency, at 563-412-9200.
There are now more than 90 soldiers and airmen on duty supporting a variety of COVID-19 response missions across the state.
Area health care providers are seeking supply donations and enlisting crafters to meet anticipated needs for additional mask layers.
UnityPoint is collecting the following supply donations: N95 masks, procedure masks, face shields, isolation-type gowns (non-sterile), water-shedding-type gowns (non-sterile), mask supplies: elastic, hair ties, wax-covered string, pipe cleaners and double-sided adhesive tape.
Homemade masks are being accepted if they meet specific criteria. Contact Gundersen Palmer Memorial Foundation to have mask specifications emailed, and to let staff track donations including sewn masks, 563-422-3811. Those wishing to help make masks for UnityPoint Buchanan County Health Center in Oelwein can find a pattern and instructions at unitypoint.org/help. For anyone who made masks using another pattern, they will take them.
Monetary donations for purchasing equipment and supporting healthcare needs can be sent to Gundersen Palmer Memorial Foundation, 112 Jefferson Street, West Union, IA 52175.
Donations for UnityPoint Buchanan County Health Center in Oelwein can be made to two locations in Independence, depending on the type of item. New PPE including surgical grade masks and other health supplies can be donated to Buchanan County Public Health, but please call first to arrange drop-off at 319-332-0860, to control traffic flow. Homemade masks can be dropped in a donation box that will be outside First Presbyterian Church, at 115 Sixth Ave. NW, in Independence from Tuesday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The church will give the masks to Public Health, to control the traffic flow.
For healthy community members wishing to help, another way is to donate blood and plasma. Contact local donation centers for more information.
FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS HELP
Most banks and credit unions are encouraging use of their online, mobile, ATM and drive-thru options, and they have limited access to physical locations to protect customers and staff, while providing continuous access to individual financial resources, according to the Iowa Bankers Association, the Community Bankers of Iowa and the Iowa Credit Union League.
State and federal regulations require financial institutions to be prepared for situations like pandemics, with tested and proven business continuity plans and procedures that ensure they continue to serve their communities through difficult times, according to the Iowa Bankers Association, the Community Bankers of Iowa and the Iowa Credit Union League.
Banks and credit unions are also working with consumers and businesses who have been economically impacted by COVID-19, providing targeted relief options such as forbearance, fee waivers and loan modifications.