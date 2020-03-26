Some single-owner businesses owned by women, minorities, veterans or the disabled may be eligible for grants through a new program from the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA).
The targeted small business sole operator relief fund will provide grants of between $5,000 and $10,000 to sole-proprietorships or single-member limited liability companies that are also certified as targeted small businesses by the state of Iowa. Targeted small businesses must be owned by women, minorities, veterans or the disabled.
Businesses which are not currently certified as targeted small businesses may submit a certification application by April 10 and will be considered for assistance through the program.
The business must be able to demonstrate COVID-19 impact, must be the primary source of income for the business owner who is applying, and must have been in existence for 12 months prior to April 10. Go online to apply at www.iowaeconomicdevelopment.com/Entrepreneurial/TSB
Questions? Contact George Lake, Buchanan County Economic Development, 319-334-7497, director@growbuchanan.com.