BUCHANAN COUNTY – According to Annette Harbaugh, director of food services for the Independence and East Buchanan school districts, the State of Iowa approved a waiver on Monday for each school to participate in an unanticipated school closure meal program, part of the state’s summer food service program. This allows the school districts to provide sack breakfasts and lunches to ANY child under the age of 18.
The schools will reimbursed by the state for operating this service while fulfilling the nutritional needs of children who aren’t in school due to COVID-19.
According to Harbaugh, “The program starts Thursday, March 26, with breakfast and lunch. Two days’ worth of meals will be provided. Next week and thereafter, we’ll switch to Monday and Wednesday.”
Independence Superintendent Russell Reiter said, “Pickup sites for our district are the United Methodist Church in Brandon, Nelson Park in Rowley, and the West Elementary parking lot in Independence. All sites will operate for pickup from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.”
Harbaugh said, “The East Buchanan grab-and-go meals will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the school in Winthrop, the town hall in Aurora, and the town hall in Quasqueton.”
She added, “At all six locations, one person from a family may come and pick up for the [whole] family. Just let them know how many kids need a meal. Each bag will contain enough meals for four days.”
The Menu
Breakfast is cereal or a pop tart, juice or fruit, and milk. Lunch is a sandwich, fruit or veggie, and milk.
Champ Feeds the Mustangs
According to Independence Area Chamber of Commerce Director Nikki Barth, the program that began feeding children last week, Champ Feeds the Mustangs, will continue to operate to “supplement what the school will be doing.”
This group will be preparing and handing out bag meals for those age 18 and under on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Rowley, Brandon, and Independence.
“[For the most part,] we are mirroring the school for consistency as much as we can in terms of distribution times and locations,” Barth said.
In Rowley, meals will be distributed at Nelson Park. In Brandon, bags will be available at the United Methodist Church. The one difference from the ICSD’s distribution is that – in Independence – bags of food will be available at Immanuel Lutheran Church, First Presbyterian Church, the United Methodist Church, and the RiversEdge lot.
“The meals handed out on Friday are weekend bags,” said Barth. They contain additional food to get each child through the weekend until the next distribution day.
A Fluid Situation
Please keep in mind that as updates come in from public health, the state, and other sources, times, dates, and other details may change. Be sure to check the Facebook pages of the Bulletin Journal, the local chamber of commerce, and the respective school districts for further updates.