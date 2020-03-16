Waverly native Lucas Fagre, who was working in Turkey until recently, is on his way home due to the COVID-19 crisis.
As of press time he is quarantined in an airport hotel in Oslo while awaiting a plane to Lisbon, and then to Chicago.
His original plan was to go sightseeing in Oslo while waiting for the connecting flight, but the Norwegian government has strict rules in place and he is now confined to his room and his meals are left just outside his door.
His mom, Kris, a librarian in Waverly, says he is in good spirits.
“I will be glad when he gets back to Iowa,” his mom said.
On Friday, Lucas spoke to Waverly Newspapers in a FaceTime interview.
He told me he felt morally conflicted, as he wants to return home, yet, he believes that if everyone stays where they happen to be, the pandemic virus will be contained better.
On Friday, his mom said she wants her middle son, now 25, to come home,, but feels his return home may leave him unsettled.
“His heart is in Europe,” she said.
The 2019 University of Iowa graduate said Friday, shortly after President Donald Trump declared a national emergency in a live address to the nation, he told his mother that his travel plans have been altered by the preventive coronavirus measures taken by European countries.
Lucas, who works for WWOOF, an international network which pairs up travel-minded volunteers with organic farmers and small businesses, said he was in high spirits on Friday, after sharing some good conversation and sipping Turkish wine with friends from France and Colombia.
He said he is torn between his need to return home and his moral obligation to resist travel, as it is risky and enables the spread of the virus.
Lucas found comfort in knowing that the health care systems in Norway and Portugal are excellent and if he is stranded or if he becomes symptomatic, he feels confident he will receive excellent care.
Both mom and son said they will self quarantine when they reunite on Waverly soil.