BUCHANAN COUNTY – While there are a lot of unknowns going into the 2020-21 school year regarding COVID-19, the athletic departments at our area schools are working hard to ensure the health and well-being of their student/athletes. Many lessons were learned from the 2020 high school baseball and softball seasons, as well as through activities sponsored by Independence Park & Rec.
Iowa was the only state in the nation to play summer baseball and softball, so all eyes were on our state to see how it went. In addition, Independence Park & Rec hosted seven tournaments throughout the summer.
The school districts of East Buchanan, Jesup, and Independence each participated in summer sports and, by consensus, all were a success. East Buchanan Head Baseball Coach Jake Van Scoyoc says that he thinks the season was a smashing success.
“An overwhelming majority of schools were able to participate, and we saw no catastrophic results associated with our return to play,” Van Scoyoc said. “I think we (as a state/association) went above and beyond what it would take to keep people healthy during the season with the distancing and sanitation measures, and I think that made the difference.”
Jesup Head Baseball Coach Bruce Wall said that the success of the baseball team was on the shoulders of the athletes, and they excelled.
“I feel that the main reason for success was the attitude of our athletes,” commented Wall. “I think that they were very open to the procedures that were put in place, understanding that they wanted to play baseball and there were going to be some sacrifices to day-to-day living that needed to be made.”
Changes that were made to accommodate the season amid COVID-19 included daily temperature checks, wearing masks on the bus, and following social distancing as much as possible. Wall added that he feels,, overall it was a success because his seniors were able to finish their senior year on the playing field, and the team, school, and community were able to experience some sort of normalcy in their summer.
Independence Head Baseball Coach Matt Miler praises the administration and the county health officials for providing the guidance and resources needed to complete the season.
“I feel the unusual circumstances forced our coaching staff to be reactive in many situations instead of proactive,” said Miller. “As a team, once we settled into the minor adjustments, we were able to focus on the game we love.”
The phrase “new normal” has been thrown around a ton over the last several months, and Coach Van Scoyoc hopes this isn’t the case.
“I certainly hope we are not living in a “new normal,” because there is nothing normal about what is going on in this state and in this country right now,” he stated. “The ‘normal’ was getting back to doing what we do – which is teach and coach kids and compete. We can certainly do that without the panic associated with 2020.”
Coach Wall hopes this doesn’t carry over to next summer.
“It does, however, make us more aware and prepared in case we would have to follow similar protocols in the future,” he said. “Baseball lends itself to a certain level of social distancing that many team sports do not.”
Just being able to play ball in the summer is something that we all take for granted. Iowa was very lucky to have that opportunity.
“We are thankful for the families, bus drivers, umpires, administrators, and the school board who allowed us to be the only state to take the field at the high school level,” added Coach Miller. “This experience helped us appreciate some of those little things we may have previously taken for granted.”
Looking back on the season, there are protocols and procedures that took place that may carry over, and in the coaches’ eyes, they should carry over to seasons to come. Coach Van Scoyoc sees a few things that will certainly, such as “sharing helmets, which was gross and it’s probably something we should do away with all together. We should’ve been sanitizing our catchers’ gear more often, and this is a practice that will continue.”
And on the lighter side, players and coaches have taken for granted the simple things that baseball has to offer. “We need to get sunflower seeds back where they belong,” said Coach Van Scoyoc, “out of the trunk of my car and onto the field of play.”
We realize that despite any and all of these safety measures, we cannot 100 percent guarantee the safety of everyone. There is inherent risk with everything we do.
In closing, Coach Van Scoyoc said, “I hope we can return sanity back to this state and this country moving forward, and I hope baseball and softball were an example that it’s OK to come out and play again.”
“In my opinion, this summer won’t be remembered for records or championships,” concluded Coach Miller. “For us, we will remember how lucky we were to be around each other as a team each day.”
Park & Rec: Successful Summer
According to Independence Park & Rec Director Bob Beatty, Little League numbers were down significantly, but it was really one of their most important seasons with kids and families needing a sense of normalcy after eight to 10 weeks of isolation.
“We had over 300 kids participate, and close to 100 volunteer coaches,” said Beatty, “and throughout the eight-week season, we had one case. We followed all CDC guidelines as it pertained to that case and other testing situations, which helped make decisions easy.”
Beatty said that they quickly learned not to overreact and to put out as much information as they could (regarding the positive test case).
“Communication was the key to that success,” he added.
No popcorn, gum, or seeds were sold at the events. Each field had its own disinfecting station, and each team would use it when they came off the field. The same protocol as was used in high school baseball/softball was applied in youth games and tournaments, such as providing their own balls and collecting their own foul balls, no end-of-game handshakes, and spreading out to maintain proper social distancing.
Beatty said, “All teams were very respectful, followed CDC guidelines as well as expected.”
When asked if the Park & Rec department would change anything, Beatty said, “Honestly, I would not change anything at this point.”
The Independence Aquatic Center (pool) had a solid year, according to Beatty. He says all things considered, there was extra staff on hand to adhere to social distancing and occupancy standards. And the RV Park has remained steady.
Fall Sports Set to Compete
Now, on to fall sports. Iowa high school football is surging forward. With other states cancelling high school football, there have been families from all over the country moving to Iowa just so their son can play football in the fall.
Volleyball and cross country are planning to compete this fall, granted things don’t go south beforehand. Independence Athletic Director/Head Football Coach Justin Putz expects every sport to have different challenges. He sees the mandates set forth by the Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union as something that may take some getting used to but, after a couple games, it will become the norm.
“The goal is to keep everyone healthy, and any step that helps with that is positive in my opinion,” said Putz. “I am just happy to have the opportunity.”
Things will look a lot different during the fall sports seasons with all the mandated protocols put in place, but the coaching staffs and administrators of the Independence Community School District are ready. As it was with baseball and softball, when athletes show up for practice for football, their temperatures are recorded and coaches get a feel for how the athlete is feeling. Coach Putz says that procedures are put in place to avoid larger groups of kids, including smaller groups in the weight room, pairing with the same workout partners each day, and doing agility training outside when possible. Once school starts, athletes will be mandated to wear personal protection equipment when they are in the weight room.
“In my opinion, school has to go well,” said Coach Putz. “If school does not go well, then sports will not go well – or at all.”
Volleyball brings its own set of challenges. This will be the first “indoor” sport attempting a season since the COVID-19 outbreak back in March.
Independence Head Volleyball Coach Joe Schmitz says so far, so good. The girls and staff are following all the procedures put in place, such as temperature checks before arriving at practice. The girls are required to sign in each day and record their temperature. Every time a player comes off the court, they are to sanitize their hands. When sitting down on breaks, all players are asked to social distance from each other.
“We make every attempt to keep our teams separate.,” added Coach Schmitz. “The ninth and 10th grade teams practice in the mornings, and JV and varsity practice in the afternoon. At the end of practice, all volleyballs are wiped down with sanitizer wipes.”
There are so many unknowns, so in order for the season to be a success, Coach Schmitz says that the team needs to keep playing without any lengthy shutdowns.
“We have done well staying healthy through the first week of the season and during summer workouts we had during the month of July,” he added.
The biggest obstacle that Coach Schmitz sees is staying on the floor and avoiding positive COVID results in the volleyball families and with their opponents.
“A school population outbreak could be very bad for our volleyball season,” he said.
This will be a “wait and see” season for fall sports, but if the success of the baseball and softball season in high school and through the Park & Rec department is a true indicator of what can be with the fall sports, there is little doubt that the seasons will be a success and the kids will get to play.
And one more step toward normalcy.