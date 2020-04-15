The Buchanan County Public Health Department thanks residents who are taking steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our community. As of April 13, 2020, there are eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Buchanan County.
“We know this is a difficult time for many of us,” said Buchanan County Public Health Director Tai Burkhart. “Many closures are affecting daily life, and the concern about COVID-19 is real and understandable. It’s important for residents to know when it seems there are many things they cannot control, they can control their own personal actions. It’s important for everyone to stay home as much as possible and to practice social distancing – this simply means to stay away from groups of people, and to keep a six-foot distance from other individuals.”
Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever (100.4 or greater), and shortness of breath. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, you should call your health care provider before going into the office. The provider may have special instructions for you and will determine if you should be tested.
All residents should:
- Stay home as much as possible. Leave only for essential errands like groceries or getting medication. When you run these errands, send only one person from the household, if possible.
- Consider wearing a cloth face covering when running essential errands to protect others in case you are infected with COVID-19 and have no symptoms, or have not yet developed symptoms.
- Practice social distancing by staying six feet away from other individuals. Avoid groups of more than 10 people.
- Stay home when even mildly ill (the kind of illness that normally wouldn’t keep you from your everyday activities).
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your elbow/upper arm.
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
For up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) web page at https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus and follow the department on Facebook at @IowaDepartmentOfPublicHealth and on Twitter at @IAPublicHealth.