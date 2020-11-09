The amount of positive cases of COVID-19 surged from Nov. 2-5 in Fayette County and the eight surrounding, and the rolling two-week average of people testing positive remains at an all-time high.
Initially, the vaccine will be in very short supply, so Fayette County Public Health reminds people living in Fayette County they should continue to take precautions until they can receive the vaccine.
“We anticipate seeing some very small numbers of doses later this year, with more and more vaccine becoming available in the first part of 2021,” said Jes Wegner, Fayette County Public Health nurse. “Eventually, anyone who wants the vaccine will be able to get it.”
FCPH and the Fayette County Board of Health have been planning over the last several months for the COVID-19 vaccine campaign to help reduce people’s chance of illness caused by the virus.
VIRUS TRENDS
The two-week rolling average number of people testing positive for COVID-19 in Fayette County has shot up by about 100 in the first week or so of November, from 124 on Sunday, Nov. 1, to 222 as of Monday, Nov. 9, state coronavirus tracker data show.
Daily positive COVID-19 tests in Fayette County reached their peak so far from Nov. 2-5, with anywhere from 30 to 23 positive tests — over 26 on average — coming back to the county each day, breaking the previous record positive tests in one day of 20 set on Oct. 27. Daily positive test results dropped back off to 12 on Nov. 6 and have been lower since then.
When adding the eight surrounding counties to the graph, positive cases on a two-week rolling average numbered 2,676 on Nov. 1 and reached a new peak of 3,992 on Nov. 7, declining slightly to 3,962 on Monday, Nov. 9. Peaks of diagnoses in the nine-county area fell between Nov. 2 (498 cases) and Nov. 5 (482), averaging 443 cases a day in that four-day stretch.
PRECAUTIONS
In the interim, Wegner reminds all residents to continue taking precautions to keep themselves and their families healthy. Those measures include:
• Stay home if you’re sick
• Wash your hands often
• Stay six feet away from others at all times
• Wear a mask when you can’t properly social distance from others
• Recognize that older people and those with chronic health conditions like diabetes, obesity, heart issues, and organ transplants have a much higher risk of serious complications from COVID-19.
VIRUS STATS
Fayette County has had 604 diagnosed positive cases so far, seventh in the nine-county area, or 3.0 positive per 100 population, and six deaths.
Black Hawk County leads the area in cases with 7,777 (5.8% of population) and has had 108 deaths. Bremer has had 1,133 cases (4.5% of population) and 11 deaths. Delaware has had 1,048 cases (6.1% of population) and 16 deaths.
Buchanan County has had 712 cases (3.3% of population) and five deaths. Clayton has had 697 cases (3.9%) and four deaths. Winneshiek has had 638 cases (3.1% of population) and nine deaths. Allamakee has had 514 cases (3.7% of populace) and nine deaths. Chickasaw has had 495 cases (4.1% of populace) and one death.
Some 19% of Iowans with the virus have had a known pre-existing condition, including 8% of children, 10% of adults 18-40, 22% of “middle age” adults 41-60, and 37% of older adults 61-80, and 11% of elderly over 80, data show.
As a slice of the total population, Delaware County had the highest overall confirmed infection rate in the nine-county area with 6.1 cases per 100 (6.1%) followed by Black Hawk 5.8%, Bremer 4.5%, Chickasaw 4.1% with all others between 3% and 4%.
The state virus tracker is at coronavirus.iowa.gov. Persons may also stay updated on public health’s response via Gundersen Palmer Lutheran Hospital and Clinics Facebook page.